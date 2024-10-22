Police uncover $100K in rare Pokemon & MTG cards after thieves steal 18 golf carts

Police have located $100,000 worth of rare Pokemon and Magic the Gathering cards after a series of golf course thefts in the Toronto area.

In August 2024, police began investigating thefts and break-ins after receiving reports that golf courses in York, Durham and Waterloo Regions, as well as Simcoe County, were targeted.

Two months later, on October 16, the police executed seven search warrants at various residences and storage lockers, where they uncovered a treasure trove of stolen items.

Among the stolen items were 18 golf carts, rare Pokemon and Magic the Gathering trading cards worth approximately $100,000, construction tools, golf clubs and drugs such as marijuana and cocaine.

Pokemon Police found $100K of Pokemon and MTG cards.

In the past, Pokemon and other trading cards are used by dealers as a form of currency within the drug trade.

The investigation resulted in multiple charges being filed against four individuals. One of the suspects, Andrew Skibinsky, 36, was already contending with a lifetime weapons ban for unrelated charges before being hit with a Possession of a Weapon Contrary to Order charge.

Others charged include 41-year-old Damien Russell and 48-year-old William Johnston, all from the town of Keswick. 19-year-old Austin Parnell, who was only charged with Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5,000, hails from Vaughan.

Police say all of the suspects are responsible for the thefts, which total over $1M. At the time of publication, only about half of that has been uncovered.

This is hardly the first time that Canadian Pokemon card thefts have made waves online. Earlier this month, a $40k heist was thwarted after game store staff managed to stall thieves in their shop by refusing to stop talking until the police arrived.

Pokemon card crimes have been increasingly common, with the collectibles selling for thousands depending on their rarity. Back in April, four people were charged after a Charizard worth $7,000 was stolen at knifepoint.