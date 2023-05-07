Pokemon Go players sick of encountering Parasect in Research Breakthroughs

Pokemon Go trainers are getting tired of meeting face-to-face with Parasect from Research Breakthroughs.

In the mobile game, players can unlock Research Breakthroughs by collecting seven stamps. Stamps are obtained by completing your first Field Research task each day. After seven days, users can open their Research Breakthrough for a Pokemon encounter, XP, Stardust, and either a Rare Candy, Pinap Berries, Ultra Balls, or Poke Balls.

Throughout May 2023, players can earn a chance to catch Parasect, Pinsir, Snorlax, Gible, Furfrou, or Goomy from a Research Breakthrough. However, trainers can’t seem to escape from encountering Parasect lately.

Pokemon Go users want more than Parasect from Research Breakthroughs

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, Reddit user ShaoLoong claimed they had encountered Parasect for four weeks in a row. Likewise, Reddit user I_LOVE_2_TRIGGER_U announced they were on their fifth consecutive Parasect after finishing seven days of stamps.

“I can’t wait for Niantic to have a full 24-hour all-day event where you have a chance to catch any one of the overpowered legendary Pokémon for the Research Breakthrough reward,” Kaz_the_Avali joked.

“I got this, 2000 Stardust, 3000 XP, and 5 Ultra Balls,” raphthepharoah wrote. “This game is becoming so stale it’s ridiculous.”

In the comment section, players reminisce about Niantic featuring Legendaries or rare Pokemon as a reward. “I’ve completely given up on doing those on our purpose,” firstanomaly remarked. “Now I launch the game. Look at the same ol Pokemon spawning around me and close it.”

In April 2023, Pokemon Go players urged Niantic to remove Parasect and Furfrou from the reward pool. It’s not entirely uncommon to find these mons in the wild. Therefore, the Research Breakthrough encounters were beyond disappointing.

