Pokemon Go players roast Niantic following Hoenn Mega Raid Day bug announcement

Developer Niantic has announced known issues with the Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day event, specifically affecting those who spent money on the event ticket. Fans have gathered in the comments to call Niantic out for another broken paid experience.

Pokemon Go trainers planned for a busy day following the announcement of the Heading to Hoenn Mega Raid Day event on December 3, 2022. The event debuts Mega Blaziken, Mega Sceptile, and Mega Swampert to kick off the Mythical Wishes season that will carry fans through the end of 2022 and into the start of 2023.

Like with many recent Pokemon Go events, players have the chance to purchase a “premium” ticket for additional perks and bonuses. The Mega Raid Day ticket costs $5 and offers a handful of additional Raid Passes, increased Rare Candy XL odds, 50% more XP from Raid Battles, and x2 Stardust from Raid Battles.

However, the steep ticket price does not include any other extras or rewards, making it a hefty investment for many players. Additionally, an announcement from Niantic now has fans fuming – especially those who went ahead and bought the Pokemon Go ticket.

Pokemon Go Hoenn Raid Day glitch has players stressed

In a recent Twitter post by NianticHelp, the developer confirmed another issue is affecting the Hoenn Mega Raid Day event. The text reads, “Trainers, we are aware of an issue where the XP bonus for Hoenn Mega Raid Day ticketholders does not appear to be added in the post-raid screen. This is purely a visual issue and Trainers still receive the bonus XP from Raids for this event.”

While the issue is only a visual glitch, many who paid for the event are unsure if their bonuses are being applied after completing the Hoenn Raid Day battles. One frustrated Pokemon Go fan states, “Goodness gracious would it kill y’all to play test or something smh? I’m tired of all these “we are aware of an issue” tweets like can y’all just hire more people or something to help make sure there aren’t issues in the first place” while another adds, “Why oh why am I not motivated to pay for your ticket?”.

Other players are roasting Niantic with gifs, with one fan commenting “Live look at Pokémon Go!” followed by a crash clip.

Another player has no remark, but instead uses a clip from the TV show Futurama, which shows a billboard reading “0 days since the last incident”.

Other players have also pointed out their lack of trust in Niantic, airing frustration that most paid events have had major issues that make tickets unusable or simply not worth investing in.

With many other events planned for the Pokemon Go Mystical Wishes season, hopefully, Niantic will be able to reassure fans and offer better stability and performance in the months to come.