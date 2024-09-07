Pokemon Go Max Out Season plagued by memes in Max Particle backlash

Pokemon Go players continued to blast Niantic over its handling of the mobile title’s Max Out season, this time off the back of a promotion intended to reward fans with in-game items.

On September 6, the developer called on X/Twitter users to follow the game’s TikTok page with the promise of a code for 250 free Max Particles (MP) if the total of new subscribers reached 25,000.

The problem? In-game, Trainers are unable to hold more than 1,000 MP. This cap is relatively easy to reach by visiting Power Spots and walking 2km a day, with both activities awarding 120 and 300 MP respectively.

Article continues after ad

Responses to the initial post were overrun with memes criticizing the low cap and, by extension, the season in its entirety.

Particular scorn was aimed at the rewards from Max Raid Battles, with numerous responses riffing on Max Out’s key art with photoshopped versions of the logo.

Quantities of items and consumables earned from Dynamax raids can be upgraded for 100 PokeCoins ($0.99) per completion. Existing Raids do not have this feature and, even with upgraded rewards, the former’s payout for defeating a Dynamax ‘mon can be lower than those granted from Shadow, Mega, and 5-Star Raids.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“We need to be able to store way more than just 1000 MP, that’s just abysmal,” came one reply, followed by countless more calling for an increase. “Please raise the maximum amount of particles we can hold. It’s way too low”, said another.

Max Particles are required to engage with Max Battles and level up so-called moves exclusive to ‘mons with access to Dynamaxing. Due to the default limit, many have resorted to spending MP on throwaway Pokemon to avoid overcapping. Niantic hasn’t indicated whether it intends to raise the cap.

Article continues after ad

For a full breakdown of everything added in Max Out, including which Galar starter you should choose to accompany you on your adventures, check out our hub.