Pokemon Go’s Max Raids aren’t worth it until Gigantamax is added

Pokemon Go fans are diving into the Max Out season with excitement for Galar, but some are becoming frustrated about the limited debut of the new Dyanamax mechanics.

Pokemon Go’s Max Out season has started, and players are preparing to jump into the new Dynamax Raids that will kick off on September 10, 2024. However, while anticipation for the new mechanics started high, some have vocalized frustration over the lack of Gigantamax forms.

In a social media post shared by PokemonGoApp on X, fans got a new look at Dynamax Raids and how they will function. Trainers have taken to the comments to express concerns surrounding the new game currency, accessibility, and missing features.

Many trainers are worried about the lack of Gigantamax forms, which are the primary attention-grabber for the Galar gimmick. One commented, “Sounds like a great feature that needs to be reworked already. Also, when are we getting this Charizard?” while another added, “For anyone wondering, this is pretty much a useless feature until we get Gigantamax.”

Others are unhappy about all Pokemon not being Dynamax-capable. One Trainer pointed out, “Great music, but the entire feature needs an overhaul. Step 1 would be to make ALL Pokémon usable in Max Battles. That alone would make the experience significantly better.”

Another Pokemon Go player called Niantic out for locking desired features behind currency walls. They stated, “You guys get so close to releasing good features but somehow always find a way to make them not worth it. Insane amounts of XL candy to upgrade, limited pool, and can’t use old Pokemon, can’t use them in raids or pvp, is this just purely cosmetic right now??”

While the initial announcements for the Dynamax debut had fans excited, as more details come to light, it seems the new content will struggle with many of the same hurdles that have plagued Mega Evolutions and other currency-heavy mechanics in the mobile app.

Hopefully, Gigantamax forms will be announced soon for those disappointed at their absence, and the cost of Candy and Max Particles won’t prevent those excited to play from participating.