Pokemon Go players frustrated over escape rates in 7th Anniversary event

Pokemon Go players have expressed frustration over escape rates during the 7th Anniversary event and the amount of Pokeballs lost in the process.

Starter Pokemon in Pokemon Go are quite rare to find in the wild, and can be rather difficult to catch when encountered.

The 7th Anniversary Party Event in Go has added new opportunities to catch starters from the first seven generations.

However, several players have expressed frustration over the amount of times these starter Pokemon have escaped from Poke Balls during the event.

Starter Pokemon escape rates a problem in Pokemon Go

To celebrate the seventh anniversary of Pokemon Go, developer Niantic launched a special event for the occasion. The 7th Anniversary Party Event will see starter Pokemon become more likely to appear in the wild each day from July 6-12, but some have taken issue with one aspect.

On Reddit, a player expressed frustration over the fact that the special Pokemon for this event escape from Poke Balls quite easily and have been proven to be rather difficult to catch.

The player exclaimed, “Who behind Niantic choose to have a whole week of starters [Pokemon] but keep their escape rates up? I have each of the catch bonus, and I’ll berry, use a great ball, and normally will hit a great throw or better.” However, that player has dealt with many instances in which starters have escaped from Poke Balls.

Several people agreed with this sentiment. One wasn’t particularly bothered, but did indicate that the escape rates of starter Pokemon cost the Go player a lot of Poke Balls.

Another noted, “TOTALLY. They could have made these [Pokemon] more catchable during the event but no.”

Aside from the enhanced chance to catch starters from the first seven generations, the 7th Anniversary Party Event also included new Timed Research and unique in-game each day. The event will conclude on July 12 at 8 PM local time.