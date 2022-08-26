Pokemon Go players flame “scammy” Go Fest Finale boxes

The Pokemon Go Fest 2022 Finale event is finally here, but players can’t believe how “scammy” the limited-time event boxes feel.

The global Pokemon Go Fest 2022 took place in June followed by several city-specific events across the globe. And while attendees of the in-person festivals were pleased, the global event did not find itself in player’s favor.

In fact, the 2022 global Go Fest event was hailed as one of the worst events Niantic had ever put on. The lack of Shiny Pokemon and meaningful rewards made it pale in comparison to the Kanto/Johto Tour events and previous Go Fests.

Now, Niantic has one last attempt to win over those who felt scorned by Go Fest. The Finale event taking place on August 27 boasts a hearty helping of featured Pokemon, but players are already disappointed with the event’s limited-time boxes.

Fans let down by Pokemon Go Fest Finale boxes

A dedicated group of Pokemon Go data miners named Pokeminers recently revealed the four Go Fest Finale exclusive boxes that will be in the item shop on the day of the event. These are the Event Box, Raid Box, Training Box, and Hatch Box.

But when JRE47 shared the boxes to the TheSilphRoad subreddit, players were less than pleased with their offerings.

The most egregious of boxes seemed to be the Training Box which offered a Pokemon Storage Upgrade and an Item Storage Upgrade along with Pokeballs and five Lucky Eggs. Players were quick to tell others to save 150 Pokecoins by just purchasing the Storage and Item upgrades by themselves.

Another player claimed the Hatch Box was “scammy” since Niantic use to offer a better deal on Super Incubators. Players could buy 18 Super Incubators for 1500 coins, but the Hatch Box offers six Super and four Normal Incubators for 1,180 coins.

The comments on JRE’s post were flooded with users stating they’ll pass on the boxes. With players already having to pay $10.99 for a ticket to the single-day event, they can’t be bothered to spend their hard-earned Pokecoins on these event boxes.

Hopefully, players enjoy the event more than they did the global fest in June, but that all depends on the hands players are dealt on August 27.