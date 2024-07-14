A Pokemon Go player has pointed out how “bummed” they felt after catching very few Shinies during the first day of Go Fest Global.

Pokemon Go’s Go Fest Global is one of the mobile game’s biggest events of the year. From July 13 to July 14, those who couldn’t attend Go Fest in Sendai, Madrid, or New York City could finally participate in the festivities.

During Go Fest Global, Dusk Mane and Dawn Wings Necroza debuted for ticketholders in 5-star Raids. The annual Pokemon Go event also includes rotating habitats featuring many wild encounters with an increased Shiny chance.

However, not all trainers have been experiencing the same Shiny luck so far.

On the Pokemon Go subreddit, one disappointed trainer expressed their frustrations based on the number of Shinies caught during the first day of Pokemon Go Fest Global. They played all day from 10 am to 6 pm with no break and used Candy and Stardust for Spacial Rend. Still, they only caught four Shinies.

“I just don’t understand. The worst part is I got 2 Shinies I already had & the other two I do not care about,” they lamented about the situation, which occurred on their birthday.

“I’m just honestly so bummed. And feel cheated for paying when non ticket holders got more shinies than me. I’m jealous & sad,” they continued. “

“And feel like I wasted so much time considering the shiny rate was the same as a normal day if I were to be playing that long with incense & palkia, maybe worse.”

“I got 14 shinies. I think it’s the unfortunate side effect of rng; there will always be people who got the bad luck,” one player wrote.

Another trainer disagreed, “I hate to go against the grain here but I think the shiny rates were fine. I played for 4 hours, I got 9. It’s no community day but it’s absolutely an increased rate. Sometimes I go days without one.”

“If you bought this ticket just for the increased shinies that’s on you. You don’t buy a chocolate bar, eat one piece, throw the rest away and complain about the value. Sorry, rant over.”