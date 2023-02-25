Pokemon Go players destroyed by Hoenn Tour Groudon task

Pokemon Go players are being destroyed by a task in the Go Tour: Hoenn Special Research, despite it surrounding a featured Legendary popping up in Raids.

Pokemon Go players are now in the thick of the Go Tour: Hoenn two-day Global event. Unlike the Go Tour: Johto event in 2022, players can’t purchase an event ticket, and there are no bonuses for the duration of the celebration. While the event has debuted Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon, it seems even the Legendary Raids are lacking appeal.

Many players have reported issues with the Remote Raid Passes during the event, while others have taken to social media to share just how difficult it is to catch Mega Latias and Mega Latios. With the majority of the event focused on catching featured Pokemon, this may be discouraging news for those who aren’t at a very high level in Pokemon Go, or who don’t have access to large communities playing the mobile app.

However, the difficulty level isn’t just a struggle for Mega Latios and Mega Latias. The Primal Raids for Groudon and Kyogre also seem to be an issue – and players have to catch one of each to progress in the Go Tour: Hoenn Special Research.

Pokemon Go players struggle to battle Primal Raids

In a Reddit post by Samcornwell to the r/pokemongo subreddit, the Pokemon Go player shares a meme featuring one of the Go Tour: Hoenn tasks: Catch 1 Groudon.

The player states, “Please tell me I’m not the only one struggling with this task”, and plenty of other Pokemon Go trainers leap in to reassure the poster they aren’t the only one stuck on the requirement. One fan comments, “nobody joins raids here so I just gave up lol” while another adds, “This one’s just gonna sit there next to Take a Snapshot of Landorus’ for all time.”

With so many hurdles, it is possible players will find this Pokemon Go event more of a hassle than a celebration. Hopefully, future events will bring back bonuses and scale difficulty to aid in accessibility for players regardless of their locations.