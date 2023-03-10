Pokemon Go players claim leaked costumes push the “boundaries of laziness”

Pokemon Go fans have slammed Niantic following a recent datamine revealed the next seasonal update may just be a retread of older content.

Like most live service games, Pokemon Go has seasonal updates to celebrate the real-world holidays or seasons taking place around players.

As such, many trainers are looking forward to the upcoming Spring 2023 event, which usually arrives sometime at the beginning of April.

Unfortunately, it seems recent datamines may have soured some players’ anticipation for the event, as the leaks revealed a handful of new Pokemon wearing flower crowns, similar to the Spring 2022 event.

Pokemon Go players slam ‘lazy’ event thanks to leaks

The leak itself comes from PokeMiners on Twitter, which tweeted out an asset update that showed models labeled “Spring2023” were added to the game.

The update included models for Eevee, its evolutions, Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu wearing Flower Crown costumes. As avid Pokemon Go fans know, all of these Pokemon already have Flower Crown costumed variants, so there may be some confusion as to what exactly is new.

The difference is extremely subtle. Upon very close inspection, the Flower Crowns are a slightly different color and shape compared to previous years, with 2023’s versions being a deeper shade of pink than before.

This caused some unrest in the community, with one trainer claiming Niantic was “pushing the boundaries of laziness to new heights” with this update.

Others agreed that the update was lackluster, with some saying even a bit more effort in changing up the flower designs would be appreciated.

Of course, these are still just leaks so there’s a chance the Spring 2023 event will have more changes that weren’t shown in the leaks. For now, though, it’s clear that Pokemon Go players would like to see more effort from Niantic in the future.