Pokemon Go Burmy evolutions: How to get Mothim & Wormadam

Burmy is a unique creature in Pokemon Go with three different forms and two possible evolutions. Here’s how you can evolve both Mothim and Wormadam.

While most Pokemon follow a predictable evolution path, simply requiring you to collect enough Candy to evolve them, there are a few species that have multiple evolutions with different methods to get them.

Burmy is one of these unusual Pokemon. As well as having three different forms to encounter, it has two potential evolutions – Mothim and Wormadam – and one of them is far less common than the other.

If you’re wondering how to get both Burmy evolutions in Pokemon Go, we’ve got all the details you need below.

How to evolve Burmy into Mothim in Pokemon Go

If you want to get a Mothim in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to collect 50 Candy and evolve a male Burmy.

You can check the gender of a Mothim you’ve caught by tapping on them and looking for the gender symbol next to its name. The upwards arrow means male and the downwards arrow means female.

It’s worth pointing out that male Burmy are far less common than female Burmy in Pokemon Go, so you might have to catch quite a few before you get the one you need.

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy, remember to use Pinap Berries when catching any member of the Burmy family and transfer any spare Burmy you don’t need for some bonus Candy.

How to evolve Burmy into Wormadam in Pokemon Go

If you want a Wormadam in Pokemon Go, you’ll need to collect 50 Candy and evolve a female Burmy.

Wormadam will keep the cloak it had as Burmy. For example, if you evolve a Trash Cloak Burmy, you’ll get a Trash Cloak Wormadam. It will also gain a secondary typing based on the cloak it has when it evolves:

Plant Cloak Wormadam – Bug/Grass type

Sandy Cloak Wormadam – Bug/Ground type

Trash Cloak Wormadam – Bug/Steel type

If you’re struggling to earn enough Candy for this evolution process, remember that you can get bonus Candy by using Pinap Berries when catching Burmy and transferring any spare ones you don’t need.

Burmy forms in Pokemon Go explained

Burmy has three different forms in Pokemon Go: Plant Cloak, Sandy Cloak, and Trash Cloak. These forms are available to get anywhere in the world, but they’ll normally only spawn in specific locations.

Here are the locations where you can find all three Burmy forms:

Plant Cloak Burmy – Parks or Forests

Sandy Cloak Burmy – Beaches

Trash Cloak Burmy – Cities

Burmy is normally quite an uncommon spawn in Pokemon Go, but it’s often boosted during special events like the Festival of Colours.

Can Burmy be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

The good news is that Shiny Burmy is available in Pokemon Go, so you can also get Shiny Wormadam and Shiny Mothim by evolving them.

As with any Pokemon, finding a Shiny Burmy isn’t going to be easy, so you’ll just have to keep catching them until you manage to get one.

Now that you know how to evolve Burmy, check out some more Pokemon Go guides below:

