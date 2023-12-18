Pokemon Go players slam “misrepresentation” in Winter Wishes event

Pokemon Go players from the Southern Hemisphere are slamming Niantic for their “misrepresentation” during the Winter Wishes event, and are calling for a major change to all future Pokemon Go winter events.

For many, the latter months of the year are about celebrating, whether that’s a religious holiday, the coming of the new year, or something else. Naturally, as such many will associate the likes of November and December as being filled with snow, warm treats, and winter coziness. As such, many video games will embrace this season, often adding in wintery events and designs to their titles.

However, now those players living in the Southern Hemisphere have called out Niantic for their “misrepresentation” of winter for half the world, highlighting that the Winter Wishes event was only catering to “one half of the world” and ignoring those who experience December in the summer instead.

Southern Hemisphere Pokemon Go players call for change to winter events

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one user highlighted: “It’s been over 7 years and Niantic still won’t create seasonal events and updates specifically for us in the southern hemisphere. As a South African it doesn’t make sense that I’m getting winter propaganda on during my summer. I’m sure my Aussie and South American friends agree that it would be nice to be catered for. They already have regional exclusive Pokemon and regional exclusive events all the time so I don’t know why it’s hard for them to just give one half of the world the correct themes.”

It seems plenty of players agree with this sentiment, with some explaining how it “Sure is pretty weird to log on today & catch a few Pokémon in the “snow” when it’s boiling hot and I’m sweating up a storm here!”

Others joked that “it’s mental” to see all the chilly images in the middle of summer: “Dude! It’s so hot here at the moment my bloody undies are melting and all I see on Pokemon is frigging snow.”

One Pokemon Go fan exclaimed “This is a game that makes millions a year, and all about real-life places. They have damn real-life weather! Ignoring the actual season while you have weather is a gross oversight.”

Currently, there’s no word on whether Niantic will make alterations for those in the southern hemisphere, but it’s clear there’s definitely a demand for such changes.