Pokemon Go players blast “absolutely terrible” event

Events in Pokemon Go can be a great way to find rare Pokemon and stock up on resources – but they can also be a nightmare, according to some players.

Taking part in a Pokemon Go event should, in theory, be a lot of fun. They’re usually themed around a main Pokemon or character and tend to offer bonuses, resources, and rare Pokemon which can be hard to find on a normal day.

That’s not always the case, though – and fans aren’t afraid to let their voices be heard when it comes to disappointing events. One Pokemon Go player took to r/pokemongo recently to slam the Primal Kyogre Raid Day event into the ground.

Primal Kyogre Raid Day dubbed “an absolute joke” by players

If you missed it, the Primal Kyogre Raid Day took place on March 17th and the ticket for the event cost $5, including bonus Raid Passes and more rewards from Raid Battles alongside chance encounters with Primal Kyogre and Shiny Kyogre. On paper, it should’ve been a cool event.

One Pokemon Go player took to Reddit recently to slam the event, though, calling it a “complete mess”. In their Reddit post, they mentioned the massive reported connectivity issues and how they were hoping affected players could get their money back or get compensated somehow.

The original poster continued to vent, saying, “They’ve hosted so many events now so it baffles me that they still face issues like this. Heck, they hosted the Global Sinnoh Tour just a few weeks and it didn’t have these many issues.”

The other Pokemon Go players in the Subreddit shared OP’s frustrations, with one person jokingly replying, “so… a standard Niantic event then?”

Some shared their own irritating experiences with the event, with one player detailing, “Same here, and ended up losing out on a few because after trying to rejoin with new Pokemon the raid kicked my group out, and then a new Kyogre popped up”. They noted how they gave up after this.

It wasn’t all negative, though – some players seemed to have a great time with this event. One commented that, “Had no issues, got a Shiny Kyogre”, and another agreed, saying “Went well for me. Bit of lag. No Shiny but that’s ok”.

While it’s hard to say with certainty, it is possible that the issues could have been location-based. There are plenty more Pokemon Go events on the calendar for now, though, so hopefully more players will have a positive experience with the next one.