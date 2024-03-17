Pokemon Go extends Primal Kyogre Raid Day after connectivity issues

Niantic has announced an extension of two hours for the Primal Kyogre Raid Day event following server issues that impacted players.

Pokemon Go announced that Primal Kyogre and Primal Groudon would return to Pokemon Go during the World of Wonders season on March 4, 2024.

These two Primal Legendaries would have individual, worldwide Raid Day events with Primal Kyogre’s event going live on March 17, 2024, from 2 PM to 5 PM local time.

Unfortunately, it seems server issues affected certain regions’ ability to play, and Niantic extended the event’s end time for two hours for all regions as a result.

Niantic extends Pokemon Go Primal Kyogre Raid Day

The announcement came by way of the Niantic Support X account, which said, “Trainers, we have resolved server issues that were impacting Primal Kyogre Raid Day and have extended the event until 7:00 p.m. local time for all regions.”

Regardless of the region, the event was originally set to go from 2 PM to 5 PM local time. Now, players will have two extra hours to take on Primal Kyogre’s challenging Raid.

Unfortunately, it seems that the server issues impacted more than some players’ ability to log on. Many trainers complained that they had lost Remote Raid Passes due to the server issues.

“You’re kidding me!? We all went home an hour and a half ago when we couldn’t log back in,” said one fan. “We all lost raid passes, incense we couldn’t finish using, lucky eggs and the unused passes from our tickets… and now we’re all home and you expect us to go back out for ONE HOUR!???”

To make matters worse, trainers in certain areas who were impacted by these server issues were allegedly not notified until 6 PM local time, meaning they only had one extra hour to participate in Raids.

For now, it’s unclear whether or not Niantic will offer any additional compensation for those who lost Remote Raid Passes as a result of these server issues.