Pokemon Go player points out major “problem” with Daily Adventure Incense

A Pokemon Go player pointed out a major “problem” that occurs with Daily Adventure Incense during big events.

Pokemon Go is a mobile game that tasks players with going outside to explore and catch wild Pokemon that spawn around them in real-time.

However, sometimes it can be hard to actually find wild Pokemon depending on where you are. That’s why many trainers rely on the Daily Adventure Incense to bring those Pokemon to them.

Despite its usefulness, it seems some players can get frustrated with this daily Incense, as one trainer pointed out what they deemed a “big problem” with this spawn-boosting item.

Pokemon Go finds major flaw with Daily Adventure Incense

The fan in question took to the Pokemon Go subreddit to point out this problem, in a post titled, “My biggest problem with the game…”

They posted a screenshot of their experience using the Daily Adventure Incense, which showed they were able to catch 26 Pokemon while using the item.

They went on to explain that, “Almost 81% of the spawns from my Daily Adventure incense today were the same event Pokemon that have been everywhere in the wild all week.”

The OP posed a question to the community: “What’s the point of using the incense if you just get the same Pokemon you get every day?”

This sparked a discussion among other fans, with some sharing in the trainer’s frustration. “I’ve been so frustrated with this too. The fact that I was actually relieved to see a Seedot yesterday is so frustrating?! I wonder when this will end,” said one trainer.

Another noted that they used the Daily Adventure Incense solely for the chance to encounter the Legendary Galarian Bird Trio, despite how hard they are to catch.

Additionally, some trainers just noted they’d rather see more event Pokemon than standard spawns. “I rather see that than see a flock of seagulls.”

While the Daily Adventure Incense does claim that trainers may encounter Pokemon not frequently seen in the wild, the chance is admittedly quite rare. Perhaps Niantic will adjust this in the future, but that remains to be seen.

