Pokemon Go trainer encounters three Legendary Birds with one Daily Incense

The three Galarian Legendary Birds are tough to encounter in Pokemon Go, but one trainer managed to find all three in one day.

The three Galarian Legendary Birds — Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos — can be tricky to catch in Pokemon Sword and Shield. The same can be said in Pokemon Go, thanks in part to their high flee rates.

Another layer is the Daily Adventure Incense, which is needed in order to try to get one of three to spawn in-game.

However, one player managed to make the spawn part look easy in Pokemon Go.

Niantic

Pokemon Go trainer finds three Galarian Legendary Birds

On Reddit, a user by the name of “snappingmoth11” posted a series of screenshots of Pokemon encountered with the Daily Incense active. The original poster reportedly found the three Galarian Legendary Bird — Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos — while it was active in-game for the user.

The trainer only caught one, but stated that prior to these encounters that “this was the first time I’ve seen any at all.”

Quite a few players were quick to express astonishment over the luck. One player stated, “My daily incense doesn’t even attract normal [P]okemon.” Another bluntly added, “I would have pooped my pants.”

This isn’t the first time that a Pokemon Go trainer has encountered all three Galarian Legendary Birds in one shot. In fact, another player in the thread claimed to have found all three Birds thanks to the incense recently.

And in October 2022, another player reported to have encountered all three in one Daily Incense period. But unlike in this instance, that trainer claimed to have not caught any of the three.

The Daily Adventure Incense, for reference, can be activated once a day for 15 minutes. While the Daily Incense is active, trainers have an increased opportunity to encounter wild Pokemon and do have the chance — albeit a small one — to find the Galarian Legendaries.