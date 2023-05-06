Pokemon Go player has insanely lucky first spawn from Daily Adventure Incense

A Pokemon Go player’s insane luck defies all odds by catching a Legendary Bird after using their Daily Adventure Incense.

In July 2022, the Galarian versions of the Legendary Bird trio Articuno, Moltres, and Zapdos unexpectedly arrived in Pokemon Go. Typically, catching Legendaries requires players to defeat and capture them in Raid Battles. However, these Pokemon introduced the Daily Adventure Incense item.

Trainers receive one Daily Adventure Incense per day – which lasts 15 minutes. In those 15 minutes, users can attract several rare Pokemon. Although it only took one spawn for this player to catch a Galarian Articuno.

Pokemon Go player catches Legendary Bird with Daily Adventure Incense

Niantic

Reddit user DONTCARELOLK posted their unbelievable find on the Pokemon Go subreddit. The trainer caught a Galarian Articuno immediately after using Daily Adventure Incense – without leaving their house.

DONTCARELOLK claimed the Legendary appeared after only four seconds, and nothing else showed up for the remaining 15 minutes. “Even more crazy is that I totally botched the throw,” the OP wrote. “Golden razz curveball with no catch bonus. Very unlikely to get this one in this scenario.”

“Tried my luck with that, and I got a CP 34 Yungoos lol worth a try,” nurse1987 remarked. “Awesome catch for you, tho!”

draft_so_unfair assumed why the OP may have received a higher spawn rate. “By any chance, do you happen to live in Texas or nearby a place were Cinco de Mayo is celebrated?,” the user asked. DONTCARELOLK then responded yes to their question.

“Is your theory that Niantic secretly upped the bird rates in Texas… for Cinco de Mayo?,” Mason11987 wrote. “That theory seems a lot less likely than ‘sometimes people get Galarian birds and post them’ to me.”

Considering the Legendary Bird trio has a 90% flee rate, this player made an excellent catch – boosted spawn rates or not.