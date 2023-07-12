Pokemon Go player has perfect tip for completing Shiny Mew Masterwork Research

A Pokemon Go player on Reddit has shared the perfect tip for completing part of the Shiny Mew Masterwork Research quest.

Since the relaunch of the All-in-One #151 Masterwork Research in Pokemon Go, players have shared their distaste for tasks given to players.

While some players have labeled the quest downright inaccessible, rural players think that Niantic is ‘bullying’ them with some of the requirements to complete it.

One of those requirements is to catch over 500 Pokemon, or 30 of each type. When it comes to catching 30 Steel-type ‘mon, however, one Reddit user has the perfect tip.

Pokemon Go player shares tip to catch Steel-type Pokemon

In a post on July 11, Redditor Difficult-Coyote1722 shared the helpful tip alongside a screenshot of their progress on the Masterwork Research so far.

“Realized we can probably use the Meltan Box to catch 30 steel types,” they said.

Meltan, a Steel-type Mythical Pokemon, was released with the Lets Go, Eevee! and Let’s Go, Pikachu! games. It evolves into Melmetal with 400 Candy in Pokemon Go.

Meltan is specifically a good choice for accomplishing the ‘Catch 30 Steel-type Pokemon’ task because of how it’s been made available in the game.

The Mystery Box is only obtainable by connecting Pokemon Go to either the Let’s Go series of Switch games or Pokemon Home. Once you transfer a Pokemon from PoGo to either Home or Let’s Go, you’ll receive the box.

Once you open it, Meltan will spawn for 30 minutes (or more if there are event bonuses) and gives you a new Pokemon to catch roughly every 1.5 minutes. This gives you about 20 Meltan spawns while the box is open.

You won’t be able to access another one until three days afterward, but it’s a lot quicker than relying on whatever is available in the game’s current spawn pool.

For more Pokemon Go news and other community stories, head over to check out our coverage.