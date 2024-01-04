Pokemon Go player doesn’t take any chances in “fancy” Master Ball catch

A Pokemon Go trainer earned respect from the community after using their Master Ball to catch a personal favorite Shiny Costumed Pokemon.

A lot of the fun of Pokemon Go comes from catching personal favorite Pokemon, either for a collection or to use them in PvE or PvP content.

The mobile game also includes plenty of Costumed Pokemon that are only available during certain events. That means some lucky trainers can find their favorite monsters sporting spiffy outfits—though only for a limited time.

That’s why one Pokemon Go fan didn’t take any chances after seeing their favorite Shiny Costumed Pokemon out in the wild, and decided to use the invaluable Master Ball to lock it down for sure.

Pokemon Go trainers uses Master Ball on Costumed monster

The trainer in question shared their catch on the Pokemon Go subreddit in a post titled, “I wasn’t taking any chances with this lady.”

They included a screenshot that showed the Pokemon in question was a Shiny Jigglypuff wearing a ribbon, which made its debut in the 2024 New Year’s event.

The OP explained: “I told my husband we needed to go Shiny hunting after I got home from work yesterday. I stopped on my way home to pick up a script and turns out Jigglypuffs go to the pharmacy too. I knew that kind of luck could only be accompanied by tragedy so I MB’d it.”

Plenty of trainers said they “respected” the use of the Master Ball to catch a personal favorite and for playing how they wanted to play.

“Honestly I respect it. Much better than people like me who can’t bear to use it up so I rarely ever even use the master ball in the mainline games,” said one fan.

Another trainer approved of the choice and said, “She is very fancy she deserves a Ball that special.”

Others noted that while they understood the use, they felt the Master Ball may have been overkill. “I respect the Master Ball catch, but a Golden Razz and Ultra would have done it too,” one trainer said.

While some trainers took umbrage with the OP’s use of their Master Ball, many others defended it. “I feel like too many players take the use of the Master Ball far too seriously sometimes, you should be allowed to play the game how you want without judgment…” said one fan in response to criticism.

In the comments, the OP assured the community they had no regrets about using the Master Ball. “Had I missed out on the Shiny costumed Jigglypuff, I would have had serious regrets.”