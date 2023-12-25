Pokemon Go player praised for using valuable Master Ball on meme ‘Mon

A Pokemon Go player is being praised and derided by other fans online for using an incredibly difficult-to-acquire Master Ball on a meme Pokemon.

It took several years for their inclusion, but Pokemon Go finally added Master Balls in 2023. Like the Master Balls from the mainline Pokemon games, these have a 100% catch rate, guaranteeing you the ability to acquire a Pokemon you encounter.

Those willing to pay money can potentially earn a Master Ball as part of a Special Research event. Many players dislike paying for a Master Ball, but plenty do it, as that guaranteed catch is incredibly valuable to people looking for a specific kind of Pokemon.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

The fact that Master Balls are valuable also means that some players enjoy using them on non-meta or weaker Pokemon and sharing their deeds online. The most recent example is a curious one, as a Master Ball was used on a rare Pokemon that’s also extremely common.

Niantic / The Pokemon Company

A Pokemon Go player used a precious Master Ball on a Shiny Bidoof

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has revealed that they used a Master Ball to catch a Shiny Bidoof, which is a Pokemon prized for its memetic qualities. This drew a mixed response from other users in the thread, with some praising the OP for showing love to Bidoof.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Ok, this isn’t just a bidoof. This is a shiny bidoof. I don’t know what else a sane person would do. What if it ran off?? Nah. In the presence of a God, you grab a hold of it, yes you do!” one user wrote, while another said, “Praise the mighty Godoof.”

Article continues after ad

However, not everyone was as kind as one user said, “What is up with the craze of wasting master balls?” while another said, “I want to study the brain of anyone who finds this funny.”

Article continues after ad

While this might seem like a waste of a Master Ball, it bears mentioning that Shiny Pokemon are still rare and always worth adding to your collection. Sure, a Master Ball is best spent on a Legendary or Mythical Pokemon, but a Shiny isn’t that far behind in value, regardless of the Pokemon.

This isn’t the first time a Pokemon Go player has used a Master Ball on a Bidoof, and it won’t be the last. People love the goofiness of the Bidoof line, and a Master Ball is only valuable when it’s used, and what better way than ensuring you have a Shiny Bidoof in your collection?

Article continues after ad