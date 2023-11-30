Pokemon Go player gutted after wasting Master Ball on “weak” Legendary

A Pokemon Go player wasted a precious Master Ball on a weak Legendary Pokemon despite its rarity and desirable status among some fans.

In the mainline Pokemon games, the player usually finds a single Master Ball, giving them a 100% chance to catch a single Pokemon. Acquiring a second Master Ball is nearly impossible, outside of winning the in-game lottery with five numbers.

In Pokemon Go, there are more opportunities to acquire Master Balls, but they’re still difficult to come by. Indeed, fans have been complaining about the eight-dollar price tag put on the recent Master Ball challenge, as you only get one.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

If you only have a single Master Ball, then it’s best to save it for a Pokemon you really want, such as a Shiny or a Legendary. Not all Pokemon are worth spending the Master Ball on, but some players won’t realize this until after it’s caught.

A Pokemon Go player wasted a Master Ball on a “weak” Legendary Pokemon

A user on the Pokemon Go Reddit has shared an image of the Galarian Zapdos they caught using a Master Ball. Unfortunately, during the appraisal phase, it had zero stars, confirming that it’s an incredibly weak version of its species.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“Well, at least it looks cool,” one user writes, while another says, “You knew there was a chance you wouldn’t get a good IV, so why use Master Ball if there’s a chance you won’t be happy with the result. Massive self-own.”

Article continues after ad

Funnily enough, not everyone has this attitude regarding Pokemon with zero-stars. Recently, a Pokemon Go player was delighted with their zero-star Galarian Zapdos because they are as rare as hundos. But not everyone has this positive outlook, especially if they burned a Master Ball in the process.

Article continues after ad

On the plus side, the Galarian Zapdos still has other uses, most notably for filling the Pokedex, as the Galarian Legendary Birds are notoriously difficult to catch. This also makes it good trade fodder for someone who has had no luck tracking down one of these annoying birds.

It’s a shame that the Pokemon Go player is disappointed with their weak Legendary Pokemon, but it still has many uses outside of battle, and there are other ways to acquire a Master Ball in Pokemon Go, so long as people are willing to fork over cash.

Article continues after ad