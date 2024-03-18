Pokemon Go player considers ending relationship over missed Castform

One Pokemon Go player has taken a missed catch pretty seriously, with them now debating whether they should end their relationship over a missed Castform.

Pokemon Go is a community game, meaning many couples enjoy the title together, often trading Pokemon, completing tasks, raids, and battling gyms together.

As such, many consider their experience to be a team game. When one finds a Pokemon they’ve been looking for as a pair, they both aim to catch it.

However, this didn’t extend to one couple, with one player taking to the community to ask whether they should end things with their boyfriend over a missed Castform.

Missed Pokemon Go Castform nearly causes a breakup

The Pokemon Company

“It sounds harsh… but I know my people will back me up,” began the Pokemon Go player, sharing their tale of heartbreak on Reddit.

“It happened this morning.. the wee hours, me asleep, cats asleep, the world was quiet. It’s been unseasonably warm in my region, hopes of collecting that last snow castform was dwindling by the day,” they wrote.

“My boyfriend and I have slightly offset sleep schedules, and I’ve been known to log on to his pogo while he’s sleeping if I see something important he’s been needing on the app.”

“And yet, a short time after my awakening this morning, this man decides to casually drop in ‘“’oh hey I got a snow Castform this morning.’ Excuse me? I haven’t felt this kind of betrayal in years… decades… he knew I needed it too and what did he do? Nothing. Zilch. Nada. Nil. He has forsaken me, and the sanctity of our relationship” joked the poster, with them then asking what they should do and whether they should end things.

Castforms are part of the Weather Week event, which tasks players with catching every type of Castform in the game. However, each is limited to appearing only in certain weather, and many fans are slamming its availability and rarity in certain countries.

So, that makes this missed opportunity extremely tough on the player and the “betrayal” so much stronger.

One user joked, “Release him to the wild,” while another commented that the OP should “transfer him to the professor,” referencing Professor Oak from the game.

Others laughed that the betrayal was “legal grounds for divorce. I think a judge will see it your way.”

Losing a Pokemon isn’t legal grounds for divorce, but it can certainly feel like it when you’ve been looking for a rare mon like Castform during the Weather Week event.