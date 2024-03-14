Pokemon Go fans call out Niantic for “stupid” Weather Week Challenge

A fresh season has brought in a fresh batch of challenges, and one of the most recent challenges added to Pokemon Go has fans furious, as the tasks seem impossible for some players to beat.

Pokemon Go is all about getting outside and traveling to snag those ever-elusive Pocket Monsters. However, while many players can easily trade to complete the Pokedex in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Go takes things to another level.

Some are featured in Pokemon Go as regional Pokemon, meaning they only exist in certain corners of the world. Meanwhile, some utilize the features of a smartphone to determine the actual time and weather around trainers and adapt themselves.

One such Pokemon is Castform, which uses weather data to change its form, with different versions of Castform resembling a rain cloud or the sun, if you’re lucky enough to see the sun that is. But, this has caused a problem in the latest Collection Challenge.

Castform causes problems in the latest Pokemon Go Challenge

A Pokemon Go player called u/Consistent-Jicama-94 has shared a post on Reddit, detailing their grievance with the game thanks to the latest challenge, and asking, “Anyone else angry about this?”.

Alongside the original post, the person behind it added, “I’m in Australia so we don’t get snow, why have a weather-based task if not everyone can complete it”.

It’s a sentiment shared by many other comments, as finding a climate with enough variation in weather to get every type of Castform is clearly going to be tricky.

Other comments agree, with one adding, “I’ve learned to just tune out certain events. This one sounded dumb as hell so that’s a pass from me. All I care about is CD and Primal Kyogre this weekend.”

Thankfully, Niantic does seem to have gotten ahead of the issue, as Castform seems to be appearing in its different forms as part of Research Tasks during the Pokemon Go Weather Week event.

Pokemon Go players back this up, adding the comment, “All forms are available from quests regardless of the weather in your location.”

Meanwhile, another person backs them up, saying, “Why he angry? Just do field research for it instead of searching for things to moan about”.

So, if you find yourself frustrated with the Pokemon Go Weather Week collection challenge, then thankfully it seems completing Field Research and other quests is the way to go, giving everyone access to Snowy Castform and the rest of the weather-based gang.