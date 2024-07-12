Pokemon Go A Shadowy Caper Special Research tasks & rewardsNiantic
Pokemon Go’s A Shadowy Caper Special Research challenge offers trainers a crack at the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.
Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 kicks off on July 13, the first of two days that will feature a worldwide celebration of the franchise and plenty of Pokemon to catch. The event will also feature significant challenges for players to complete.
Arguably the most notable of these is the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, which will earn players an encounter with Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.
Here’s a look at the challenge.
How to complete A Shadowy Caper Special Research
Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research, entitled A Shadowy Caper, can be found below:
Step 1 of 6
- Spin three PokeStops or Gyms – Incense x2
- Use an Incense – Poke Balls x24
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Nanab Berry x3
Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Lure Module x2
Step 2 of 6
- Complete three Field Research tasks – Ducklett encounter
- Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Egg Incubator x2
- Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Dunsparce encounter
Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Poffin x2
Step 3 of 6
- Hatch two Eggs – Great Ball x24
- Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Emolga encounter
- Earn two Candy while walking with your Buddy – Crabrawler encounter
Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Maractus encounter
Step 4 of 6
- Catch 10 Pokemon – Star Piece x2
- Evolve five Pokemon – Silver Pinap Berry x2
- Earn 8,020 Stardust – Corsola encounter
Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Vullaby encounter
Step 5 of 6
- Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times – Lucky Egg x2
- Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 10 times – Pokemon encounter
- Earn 8,020 XP – Rare Candy x3
Rewards: Marshadow encounter, Marshadow Candy x25, 2,024 Stardust
Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP
- Claim Reward! – 2,024 Stardust
- Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP
Rewards: Marshadow Sticker x25, Marshadow Candy x25, Marshadow Candy XL x10
Keep in mind that for the second step of the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, there are event-exclusive Field Research challenges. Those include catching five Flying-type Pokemon (Pikachu encounter), hatch three Eggs (Espeon encounter), and power up Flying-type Pokemon five times (Ducklett encounter).
How to get A Shadowy Caper Special Research
To get A Shadowy Caper Special Research, one must purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024. It is ticket-exclusive research.
Tickets for the event cost $14.99 USD or equivalency in one’s region.
Be sure to check out what else is coming during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.