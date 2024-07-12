GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go A Shadowy Caper Special Research tasks & rewards

Chris Studley
Pokemon Go fest MarshadowNiantic

Pokemon Go’s A Shadowy Caper Special Research challenge offers trainers a crack at the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 kicks off on July 13, the first of two days that will feature a worldwide celebration of the franchise and plenty of Pokemon to catch. The event will also feature significant challenges for players to complete.

Arguably the most notable of these is the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, which will earn players an encounter with Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

Here’s a look at the challenge.

How to complete A Shadowy Caper Special Research

pokemon anime marshadowTHE POKEMON COMPANY

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research, entitled A Shadowy Caper, can be found below:

Step 1 of 6

  • Spin three PokeStops or Gyms – Incense x2
  • Use an Incense – Poke Balls x24
  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Nanab Berry x3

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Lure Module x2

Step 2 of 6

  • Complete three Field Research tasks – Ducklett encounter
  • Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Egg Incubator x2
  • Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Dunsparce encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Poffin x2

Step 3 of 6

  • Hatch two Eggs – Great Ball x24
  • Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Emolga encounter
  • Earn two Candy while walking with your Buddy – Crabrawler encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Maractus encounter

Step 4 of 6

  • Catch 10 Pokemon – Star Piece x2
  • Evolve five Pokemon – Silver Pinap Berry x2
  • Earn 8,020 Stardust – Corsola encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Vullaby encounter

Step 5 of 6

  • Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times – Lucky Egg x2
  • Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 10 times – Pokemon encounter
  • Earn 8,020 XP – Rare Candy x3

Rewards: Marshadow encounter, Marshadow Candy x25, 2,024 Stardust

Step 6 of 6

  • Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 2,024 Stardust
  • Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP

Rewards: Marshadow Sticker x25, Marshadow Candy x25, Marshadow Candy XL x10

Keep in mind that for the second step of the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, there are event-exclusive Field Research challenges. Those include catching five Flying-type Pokemon (Pikachu encounter), hatch three Eggs (Espeon encounter), and power up Flying-type Pokemon five times (Ducklett encounter).

How to get A Shadowy Caper Special Research

To get A Shadowy Caper Special Research, one must purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024. It is ticket-exclusive research.

Tickets for the event cost $14.99 USD or equivalency in one’s region.

Be sure to check out what else is coming during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.