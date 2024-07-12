Pokemon Go’s A Shadowy Caper Special Research challenge offers trainers a crack at the Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 kicks off on July 13, the first of two days that will feature a worldwide celebration of the franchise and plenty of Pokemon to catch. The event will also feature significant challenges for players to complete.

Arguably the most notable of these is the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, which will earn players an encounter with Mythical Pokemon Marshadow.

Here’s a look at the challenge.

How to complete A Shadowy Caper Special Research

Thanks to Serebii, the tasks and rewards for the Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024 Special Research, entitled A Shadowy Caper, can be found below:

Step 1 of 6

Spin three PokeStops or Gyms – Incense x2

Use an Incense – Poke Balls x24

Catch 10 Pokemon – Nanab Berry x3

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Lure Module x2

Step 2 of 6

Complete three Field Research tasks – Ducklett encounter

Use five Berries to help catch Pokemon – Egg Incubator x2

Catch 10 different species of Pokemon – Dunsparce encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Poffin x2

Step 3 of 6

Hatch two Eggs – Great Ball x24

Spin 10 PokeStops or Gyms – Emolga encounter

Earn two Candy while walking with your Buddy – Crabrawler encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Maractus encounter

Step 4 of 6

Catch 10 Pokemon – Star Piece x2

Evolve five Pokemon – Silver Pinap Berry x2

Earn 8,020 Stardust – Corsola encounter

Rewards: 2,024 XP, 2,024 Stardust, Vullaby encounter

Step 5 of 6

Power up Fighting-type Pokemon 10 times – Lucky Egg x2

Power up Ghost-type Pokemon 10 times – Pokemon encounter

Earn 8,020 XP – Rare Candy x3

Rewards: Marshadow encounter, Marshadow Candy x25, 2,024 Stardust

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP

Claim Reward! – 2,024 Stardust

Claim Reward! – 2,024 XP

Rewards: Marshadow Sticker x25, Marshadow Candy x25, Marshadow Candy XL x10

Keep in mind that for the second step of the A Shadowy Caper Special Research, there are event-exclusive Field Research challenges. Those include catching five Flying-type Pokemon (Pikachu encounter), hatch three Eggs (Espeon encounter), and power up Flying-type Pokemon five times (Ducklett encounter).

How to get A Shadowy Caper Special Research

To get A Shadowy Caper Special Research, one must purchase a ticket for Pokemon Go Fest Global 2024. It is ticket-exclusive research.

Tickets for the event cost $14.99 USD or equivalency in one’s region.

Be sure to check out what else is coming during Go Fest Global 2024, including habitats and spawns.