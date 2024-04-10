Pokemon Go Mega Heracross: Best moveset for PvP & Raids

Here’s a look at the best moveset for Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go.

Gen II Pokemon Heracross was a force to be reckoned with in the Johto region. So, it’s not a shock to think that Mega Heracross can be even more powerful in Pokemon Go.

But, what exactly is the best moveset for Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go?

Here’s a look at the best movesets for Mega Heracross.

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross all moves

Here’s a look at all the moves Mega Heracross can learn in Pokemon Go:

Mega Heracross Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting/STAB)

Struggle Bug (Bug/STAB)

Mega Heracross Charged Moves

Megahorn (Bug/STAB)

Earthquake (Ground)

Close Combat (Fighting/STAB)

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross best PvP moveset

The best moveset for Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go for PvP play is to go with Counter as a Fast Move, and Close Combat and Megahorn as Charged Moves.

Counter is a very strong Fast Move, making it a clear option over Struggle Bug,

As for the Charged Moves, Mega Heracross doesn’t have access to Rock Blast, which is a very good move for regular Heracross.

Thus, Close Combat and Megahorn are solid options and the two are both STAB moves.

Pokemon Go Mega Heracross best Raid moveset

For Pokemon Go Raids, Mega Heracross‘ best moveset is Counter and Megahorn.

This combination is the highest-rated set of moves for Mega Heracross, per Pokemon Go DB.

That’s everything you need to know about Mega Heracross’ best moveset in Pokemon Go. Check out our other content on the mobile game below:

