How to get Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

The bulky Bug/Fighting-type Mega Heracross is crashing through the competition in Pokemon Go, but how do you catch one, and can it be Shiny?

Heracross was a competitive beast for years before the introduction of Megas in Pokemon X & Y, but it received a massive buff when Mega Heracross was introduced. Mega Heracross got a huge offensive stat boost and received the Skill Link Ability, ensuring all of its multi-hit moves hit the max number of times.

While Mega Heracross won’t have Skill Link in Pokemon Go, it will still hit like a truck, so fans are eager to get their hands on one. But how do you acquire a Mega Heracross in the first place?

Article continues after ad

The Pokemon Company

How to catch Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go

Mega Heracross will debut in Pokemon Go on Saturday, April 14, 2024, during the Mega Heracross Raid Day event from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. local time. During the Mega Heracross Raid Day event, players will have a higher chance of fighting it during Mega Raids, along with a greater Shiny encounter rate for Heracross.

Article continues after ad

To evolve Heracross into Mega Heracross, you must acquire its Mega Energy. You can acquire this Mega Energy in several ways, all of which are listed below.

You will need 200 Mega Energy for the first transformation. Once it has transformed, each proceeding Mega Evolution either costs 40 Mega Energy or can be used once its cooldown timer has ended.

Article continues after ad

The best way to acquire Mega Heracross’s Mega Energy is to beat it in Mega Raids. These are incredibly difficult boss fights, so make sure you prepare by checking out our Mega Heracross counters guide. Like all Raid bosses, these Pokemon cycle out over time, so Mega Heracross might not always be available.

While it has yet to happen in any current events, Mega Energy has also been given out as part of Field Research Tasks. Also, once you have Mega Evolved Heracross, you can acquire it by setting its Heracross form as your Buddy. This gives it a chance to pick up Mega Energy whenever you take it for a walk.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Can Mega Heracross he Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Yes, Mega Heracross can be Shiny in Pokemon Go!

Shiny Mega Heracross is instantly distinguishable from its regular counterpart by its drastically different color scheme. While the regular Mega Heracross is dark blue, Shiny Mega Heracross is neon pink, so you should be able to recognize it instantly.

And that’s all you need to know about acquiring Mega Heracross in Pokemon Go. Check out our other Mega Evolution guides to learn more:

Pokemon Go Mega Evolution changes: Bonuses, reduced cost | Every Mega Evolution missing from Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go Top Attackers, Defenders & PvP champions | Best Mega Evolutions in Pokemon Go | Pokemon Go IVs & CP