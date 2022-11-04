Pokemon Go leak reveals mystery Pokemon from Scarlet & Violet Pokedex

Based out of rural Kentucky, Zackerie Fairfax is a Senior Gaming & Entertainment Writer for the Dexerto Network covering Pokemon fans' deep-rooted hate for their favorite franchise and the daily lives of the internet's biggest e-celebs.

A major Pokemon Go leak has revealed a new Gen 9 ‘mon ahead of its official Scarlet & Violet debut, and it isn’t the first time players have caught a glimpse of this mystery Pokemon.

On October 6, a new trailer for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet was released revealing Girafirig’s new evolution Firigiraf, as well as a few of the game’s mechanics. However, eagle-eyed fans spotted teasers in the background of the trailer giving a glimpse of a few of the new unofficially revealed Pokemon.

In the background of the Pokemon Scarlet & Violet Photo Mode overview, players spotted a grey circle with two antennae hopping around behind the camera settings. However, it only appeared on screen for a mere moment before the trailer moved on.

Now, data miners have found the little Bug-type Pokemon once again, this time inside Pokemon Go’s update files. And it’s no longer obscured by allowing players to see the coin-totting Pokemon in all of its glory.

Pokemon Go datamine leaks new Gen Pokemon

The new Pokemon was found inside of the most recent Pokemon Go update files and was datamined by the notable datamining group PokeMiners. It’s a small gey insect-like Pokemon with big yellow circles for eyes, and it carries a coin on its back using its tail.

Outside of its appearance and a single animation, not much else is known about the Gen 9 Pokemon. It is labeled in the files as pm1080 – making it Pokemon Number 1080 – along with a file titled “pmMystery”.

It is possible that this little bug Pokemon is released in a similar fashion to Meltan, and it could be released early as a way to generate hype for Pokemon Scarlet & Violet.

We will make sure to update our readers as more information is revealed.