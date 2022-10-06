Pokemon Scarlet & Violet mystery sparked as two new Pokemon appear

Philip is a Staff Writer at Dexerto based in Louisiana, with expertise in Pokemon, Apex Legends, and general gaming industry news. His first job in the games industry was as a reviewer with NintendoEverything.com while attending college. After graduating with a Bachelor of Arts in Communication focusing on Multimedia Journalism, he worked with GameRant.com for nearly two years before joining Dexerto. When he's not writing he's usually tearing through some 80+ hour JRPG. You can contact him at [email protected]

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans spot two unannounced Pokemon in the newest trailer, which may include a possible pre-evolution to Ceruledge and Armarouge.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet got yet another brand new trailer, this time revealing a brand new Girafarig evolution, picnics, and much more.

The trailer itself featured almost 14 full minutes of gameplay, which showed how exploration and battling have changed in Generation 9.

However, those 14 minutes also housed a few secrets, including two unannounced Pokemon that eagle-eyed trainers spotted in the background.

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet fans find two new Gen 9 Pokemon

Screenshots of the two unannounced Pokemon were posted by PoryLeeks on Twitter, which showed what appears to be some kind of Bug-type Pokemon and a possible pre-evolution to Ceruledge and Armarouge.

This possible pre-evolution shows up at 4:08 in the most recent “Jump into a Paldean Journey” trailer, when the trainer is infiltrating Team Star’s base.

It appears to be a small, bi-pedal Pokemon with a red and black body. Additionally, it appears to have a small red tuft sticking out of the top of its head.

These characteristics make it appear quite similar to Armarouge, minus the bright yellow armor on its torso.

The other Pokemon, which appeared at 9:34 in the newest trailer, is a bit more difficult to make out as it’s almost completely blocked by the in-game HUD.

However, fans can glean that it looks to be some sort of insect-like Pokemon, with long antennas and big yellow eyes.

The Pokemon itself appears silver or white, with a flat shape to its body and small golden wings on its back.

Unfortunately, that’s all fans really know about these two mystery Pokemon, as they have not been officially revealed in any capacity at the time of writing.

For now, fans will just have to wait and see if The Pokemon Company officially unveils them before Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s release, which fans can pre-order now ahead of its November 18.