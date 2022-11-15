Pokemon Go leak reveals first look at Scarlet & Violet avatar items

Dylan is a journalist from Ohio, US who covers all the latest content creator news. A massive Pokemon fan with a passion for tech, he also writes about gaming, keyboards, mice, and headsets. Contact Dylan at [email protected]

A recent Pokemon Go leak reveals the first look at Scarlet & Violet avatar items that are likely coming to the popular mobile game soon.

The highly sought-after Pokemon Scarlet & Violet games are set to release on November 18, bringing the world-famous franchise up to nine generations and over 1,000 Pokemon in the Pokedex.

Alongside the release comes a new art style, including new outfits for the main character in each game.

Thanks to a post from notable Pokemon Go leakers PokeMiners, we now have a first look at what those outfits may look like in PoGo.

Pokemon Go leak reveals Scarlet & Violet outfits

Posted on November 14, PokeMiners revealed that Niantic added the new assets into the mobile game.

In the accompanying image, you can see shirts, shorts, shoes, and hats in red and purple colorways to match the design of Scarlet & Violet.

The ‘Scarlet’ outfit has red shorts with white socks and a hat with a brown bag, while the ‘Violet’ outfit offers black accessories with purple shorts.

While the release of the outfits hasn’t been confirmed by Niantic quite yet, it wouldn’t be surprising if they make them available at launch or shortly after.

Back in January 2022, with the release of Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Niantic made the Survey Corps outfit available in Pokemon Go just days before the game became available. And we already know that Niantic plans to continue its crossover with Scarlet & Violet with the release of Gimmighoul Roaming Form in 2023.

In the meantime, however, you can head to our hub and check out more Pokemon Go news and guides.