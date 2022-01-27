How to get free Pokemon Arceus Legends outfits in Pokemon Go

The developers of Pokemon Go have announced two special edition outfits for trainers’ in-game avatars to celebrate the release of Pokemon Legends Arceus.

Since its release in 2016, Pokemon Go has offered the ability to change the style of your in-game avatar to help trainers feel like they’re playing the game with a version of themselves.

Niantic’s popular mobile game has regularly featured in-game events throughout the years, with some including a wide variety of items for your avatar, including a collab with big-name brands like North Face and Gucci.

Now, to celebrate the launch of Pokemon Arceus Legends, Niantic has revealed two free special edition outfits for trainers looking to be as stylish as the survey corps — and here’s how to get them.

Pokemon Go survey corps avatar outfits

Available with two variations — one for male avatars, one for female — here’s how to dress your Pokemon Go avatar like the Survey Corps in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

The style of outfit provided will depend on whether or not your avatar is male or female, and has been made available for trainers looking to celebrate the new game release.

How to equip your free Pokemon Go outfit inspired by Pokemon Legends Arceus

Open Pokemon Go and log in. In the bottom left-hand corner, tap on the picture of your avatar. Tap the style icon underneath your XP bar. Scroll right until you see “tops.” Tap on the Survey Corps outfit on the far left. On the next screen, tap “choose.”

Now that you’ve equipped your new special edition outfit, you can head out and explore the ongoing Power Plant event — maybe even knock out some raid bosses.

If you’d rather stay inside and play at home, Pokemon Legends Arceus releases on January 28, 2021, and you can head over to our hub for a wide variety of guides for the new release.