Pokemon Go January 26 Spotlight Hour: Phanpy, 2x Candy bonus, more

Pokemon Go is celebrating Gen II ‘mon Phanpy on January 26. The special Spotlight Hour will give players a chance to catch the adorable Gold & Silver elephant, and more.

Niantic is closing out the first month of 2021 with a celebration of the Johto region. Pokemon Go players are getting a chance to re-experience the 1998 RPG with special in-game events.

January’s final spotlight hour fittingly highlights beloved second generation elephant, Phanpy. The 60-minute celebration is also giving Trainers the chance to build up Candy with a transfer bonus.

Pokemon Go Phanpy Spotlight Hour date & start time

Phanpy’s event kicks off the same day as the Johto Celebration makes its debut on January 26. Like all previous Spotlight Hours, the limited-time event will begin at 6PM and end at 7PM local time.

Trainers who log in during this time will see a massively boosted rate of the Gen II Pokemon. Evolving one into a Donphan is pretty epic – so keep an eye out! Those participating could run into its rare Shiny variant, though Niantic has yet to confirm if it will make an appearance.

Even those not looking for more of the cute elephant will want to jump in as the week’s mystery bonus is actually incredibly useful with a boosted Candy rate.

Pokemon Go Mystery Hour bonus

For January’s final mystery hour, players will get a 2x transfer Candy boost. This actually applies to all characters, so those hanging onto multiple Pokemon will want to offload their duplicates for twice the Candy.

There are some pretty hefty evolution requirements for some ‘mon, making this the perfect time to build up the Candy you need to evolve them. Trainers also looking to strengthen their monsters should take advantage of this hour.

Remember, Trainers! On Tuesday, January 26, 2021, at 6 p.m. local time, Phanpy will be in the spotlight and you’ll earn twice the Candy for transferring Pokémon. — Pokémon GO (@PokemonGoApp) January 25, 2021

Many will be out trying to get a head start on completing their Johto collection anyway, so utilizing the Spotlight Hour’s 2x transfer Candy is a quick way to get a Typhlosion or Feraligatr.

As the first month of 2021 wraps up, Niantic is getting players ready for the Kanto Tour which launches on February 20. The Gen I event will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.