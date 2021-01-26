Logo
Pokemon Go January 26 Spotlight Hour: Phanpy, 2x Candy bonus, more

Published: 26/Jan/2021 21:29 Updated: 26/Jan/2021 22:58

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go logo next to Phanpy from Pokemon anime.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go is celebrating Gen II ‘mon Phanpy on January 26. The special Spotlight Hour will give players a chance to catch the adorable Gold & Silver elephant, and more.

Niantic is closing out the first month of 2021 with a celebration of the Johto region. Pokemon Go players are getting a chance to re-experience the 1998 RPG with special in-game events.

January’s final spotlight hour fittingly highlights beloved second generation elephant, Phanpy. The 60-minute celebration is also giving Trainers the chance to build up Candy with a transfer bonus.

Screenshot of Shiny Phanpy in Pokemonn 3DS.
Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The beloved Gen II elephant gets a Spotlight Hour in January 2021.

Pokemon Go Phanpy Spotlight Hour date & start time

Phanpy’s event kicks off the same day as the Johto Celebration makes its debut on January 26. Like all previous Spotlight Hours, the limited-time event will begin at 6PM and end at 7PM local time.

Trainers who log in during this time will see a massively boosted rate of the Gen II Pokemon. Evolving one into a Donphan is pretty epic – so keep an eye out! Those participating could run into its rare Shiny variant, though Niantic has yet to confirm if it will make an appearance.

Even those not looking for more of the cute elephant will want to jump in as the week’s mystery bonus is actually incredibly useful with a boosted Candy rate.

Screenshot of shiny Donphan in Pokemon Go.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Will Shiny Phanpy show up?

Pokemon Go Mystery Hour bonus

For January’s final mystery hour, players will get a 2x transfer Candy boost. This actually applies to all characters, so those hanging onto multiple Pokemon will want to offload their duplicates for twice the Candy.

There are some pretty hefty evolution requirements for some ‘mon, making this the perfect time to build up the Candy you need to evolve them. Trainers also looking to strengthen their monsters should take advantage of this hour.

Many will be out trying to get a head start on completing their Johto collection anyway, so utilizing the Spotlight Hour’s 2x transfer Candy is a quick way to get a Typhlosion or Feraligatr.

As the first month of 2021 wraps up, Niantic is getting players ready for the Kanto Tour which launches on February 20. The Gen I event will celebrate Pokemon’s 25th anniversary.

Call of Duty

Drift0r explains why Warzone “isn’t worth” playing anymore

Published: 26/Jan/2021 22:07

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

Popular Call of Duty YouTuber Drift0r has released a new video explaining why he thinks Warzone isn’t worth playing anymore due to the number of cheaters in the game, confirming that he is on the brink of “jumping ship” with the battle royale title.

If you’ve been wondering if/when larger content creators and streamers would abandon Warzone due to the lack of an anti-cheat software then wonder no more.

Today, Drift0r – one of the more prominent content creators in the CoD scene – has made a video slamming Warzone for its inability to deal with all the rampant cheating and it seems like the issue has brought him to a breaking point with the game.

“It’s difficult enough with skill-based matchmaking as it is, having to play the sweatiest top 1% players, that’s a challenge in-and-0f-itself that I don’t particularly like for battle royale, but adding in blatant aim-botters on top of that makes the game painfully unfun,” Drift0r said.

Activision
According to Drift0r, the cheating in Warzone has become such a problem that he’s considering leaving the game behind.

In the 10-minute long video, the YouTuber says the cheating problem is making him not want to play the game anymore, claiming that he runs into at least “two to three cheaters a night.”

Because of this, and the fact that interest in the game is waning, he contends that he doesn’t feel like the game is worth playing because of the cheating problem.

“I really like Warzone, you can look at my videos, it’s my number 1 most favorite CoD thing to play, but I’m planning to jump ship,” he said. “I got up this morning and I made the decision: I’m going to go ahead and keep making videos but I’ve gotten to the point where I don’t think it’s worth playing anymore.”

Cheating is a major problem for the CoD community right now. The PC version of Warzone is riddled with cheaters and hackers, whether they use external software or manipulate the skill-based matchmaking system to get lower-tier lobbies, to the point where major tournaments have been ruined and lost integrity.

All indications are that Drift0r is not alone in sharing this sentiment; the content creators he’s talked to feel a similar way, claiming they are all ready to “jump ship” as well once a viable game comes along that protects them from cheaters.

Because of this, it seems like the future of Warzone is going to be a turbulent one if Activision doesn’t do anything about the state of the game soon, especially when it comes to the cheating problem.