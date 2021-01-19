 Pokemon Go Johto event: date & time, Shiny Miltank, Entei, Raikou & Suicune raids - Dexerto
Logo
Pokemon

Pokemon Go Johto event: date & time, Shiny Miltank, Entei, Raikou & Suicune raids

Published: 19/Jan/2021 23:04

by Brent Koepp
Screenshot of Pokemon Go Johto celebration art.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Share

Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is rounding out the first month of 2021 by revisiting the Johto region. Players will be able to catch favorites from 1999’s Gold & Silver as well as battle Legendary ‘mon Entei, Raikou & Suicune. 

Niantic has kicked off 2021 by looking back at all previous regions leading up to the Kanto Tour in February. Closing out January, Pokemon Go players will get to revisit Johto.

The epic celebration will include classic Gen II ‘mon, as well as special raids featuring the RPG’s Legendaries. Here is everything you need to know.

Screenshot of Pokemon Go Johto starters.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Niantic is celebrating the Johto region in January.

Pokemon Go Johto Celebration date & start time

The Johto festivities will officially start on Tuesday, January 26th 10:00AM local time and run until Sunday, 31st at 8:00PM. Players logging on will see an increased spawn rates of ‘mon from Gold & Silver.

Like previous regions, the mobile title will also feature a “challenge” based on characters from the celebrated game, as well as special Field Research that will lead to rewards.

The limited time event will only run for around six days, so fans of Gen II should make sure to mark their calendars and take advantage of all the features listed below.

Screenshot of Shiny Miltank next to Pokemon Go logo.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Trainers can get their hands on a Shiny Miltank during the Gen II event.

Pokemon Go Johto Celebration features & items

  • Increase spawn rate: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Hoppip, Aipom, Sunkern, Yanma, Murkrow, Gligar, Snubbull, Slugma, Miltank.
  • Shiny: Miltank.
  • 5km Eggs: Pichu, Cleffa, Igglybuff, Wooper, Tyrogue, Smoochum, and Larvitar.
  • Field Research: Stardust or Pokemon encounters – Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Chinchou, Mareep, Sudowoodo, and Miltank.
  • Collection Challenge: Rewards for completing – 15 Poke Balls, 10 Ultra Balls, and an Incense.
Screenshot of Beasts Trio in Pokemon Go Johto celebration.
Niantic / The Pokemon Company
Go players will be able to catch the Beasts Trio in Raids during the Johto Celebration.

Pokemon Go Johto Celebration raids

One, three, and five star raids have been revealed for the Johto Celebration. The selection of Pokemon players will face range from Larvitar to Eeveelutions Umbreon and Espeon.

The legendary beasts trio Entei, Raikou, Suicune will also make an appearance in raids, although each ‘mon will have their own separate dates.

  • 1 Star Raids: Chikorita, Cyndaquil, Totodile, Mareep, Marill, and Larvitar.
  • 3 Star Raids: Togetic, Espeon, Umbreon, Skarmory, and Miltank.

Legendary Beasts raids – five star

  • Entei: Tuesday, January 26th 10:00AM local to Sunday, January 31st 10:00AM local time.
  • Raikou: Sunday, January 31st 10:00AM local to Thursday, February 4th 10:00 local time.
  • Suicune: Thursday, February 4th 10:00 local t0 Tuesday February 9th 10:00 local time.

Not only is the Johto Celebration packed full of events and goodies, but according to Serebii, Trainers will also be able to get previous Community Day moves when evolving Meganium, Ampharos, and Tyranitar.

Niantic will follow up the Gen II festivities with a massive Kanto Tour event which celebrates Pokemon’s 25th anniversary. So fans of the Nintendo series have a lot to be excited for in 2021.

Fortnite

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes: downtime announced, Mythic item, Jungle Hunter Quests, bug fixes

Published: 19/Jan/2021 21:50 Updated: 19/Jan/2021 22:07

by Alan Bernal
fortnite update patch notes season 5
Epic Games

Share

fortnite patch

The upcoming Fortnite v15.21 update patch downtime has been announced, ushering in the next quests in the game as well as a new Boss Character, Mythic Item, and more.

Rumors and leaks have already dominated much of the v15.21 news cycle, and is already giving players a good indication of which new and exciting skin should be hitting the battle royale soon.

Meanwhile, Epic Games are going to try to pump some more content for players to sift through with an updated questline called the Jungler Hunter Quests, which should occupy players until the v15.30 update.

But before then, the Fortnite community should be aware that the v15.21 downtime is expected to come through on January 20 at 1 AM PST / 4 AM EST / 9:00 UTC.

 

“Hunt or be hunted” will be the theme for this next update which should already hype up players for what the Fortnite devs have in store.

Here’s everything we know that could come in the v15.21 patch update hitting the live Fortnite servers on January 20.

Fortnite v15.21 early patch notes

General Top Issues

  • When playing Fortnite, players cannot create system-level parties that include players on both PS5 and PS4.
  • The Jumpshot Outfit is missing its facial hair.
  • The Banner menu may be unresponsive to controller inputs, causing players to have difficulty editing their Banner with a controller or the Banner not updating properly.
  • We’re investigating an issue that is causing players to experience a long loading screen after completing a session on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.
  • The sound effect of certain actions, such as opening a Chest or hitting a Weak Point, may be delayed.

Battle Royale

  • In competitive playlists, players do not have access to their persistent stash of Bars. Instead, they are granted a set amount at the beginning of each match. This is intended. However, your end total of Bars in competitive playlists may appear in the Lobby in place of your persistent stash. This is a visual issue only.
  • The weekly Legendary Quest to ‘Get Headshots’ is not always visible after completing the first stage of the quest.
  • Players may receive damage mid-air when falling inside a car.
  • Players and Spectators may notice inconsistent camera behavior or stuttering after being near a Car they recently drove then exited.
  • Total Bars appearing as 0 in a match.
  • Assets appearing invisible in Performance Mode alpha.
  • Game freezing when going to the Compete tab on PlayStation/Xbox.
  • Sand Tunneling temporarily disabled.

Save the World

  • “Devices” and “Prefabs” tabs are swapped when viewing the Creative Inventory
  • Blank Billboards created prior to 15.10 will have “Sample Text” added to them in the 15.10 update.
  • Billboards that use channels to activate or hide text are not functioning properly.

Save The World Issues

  • Eliminating Takers doesn’t count towards Ventures quest.
  • Crashing during Endurance.

Mobile Issues

  • RT/LT Triggers on Xbox Elite controller on Android.

We’ll update this as soon as we get more information.