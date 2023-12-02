Pokemon Go December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access: Timed Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go’s December 2023 Eggs-pedition ticket offers trainers the chance to take on a Timed Research for some handy rewards. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete each task.

On November 30, 2023, Niantic announced that Pokemon Go would receive a new type of event every month throughout the Timeless Travels season.

This new event would be called Eggs-edition Access and is a paid event that gives trainers bonus Pokemon encounters, extra experience, and more.

December 2023’s Eggs-pedition Access also comes with a Timed Research quest which awards players with plenty of Stardust, XP, and a bonus encounter. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research for December 2023.

Pokemon Go December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access tasks & rewards

Niantic

It’s important to note that this Timed Research can only be accessed by purchasing the Eggs-pedition Access December ticket for $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).

Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all of the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest.

Step 1 of 4

Catch 30 Pokemon – 2,500 XP

Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 2,500 XP

Transfer 20 Pokemon – 2,500 XP

Rewards: 2,500 XP

Step 2 of 4

Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Stardust x2,500

Send 5 Gifts to friends – Stardust x2,500

Hatch 3 Eggs – Stardust x2,500

Rewards: Stardust x2,500

Step 3 of 4

Earn 25 Hearts with your buddy – 5,000 XP

Open 5 Gifts – 5,000 XP

Catch 20 Grass-type or Ice-type Pokemon – 5,000 XP

Rewards: 5,000 XP

Step 4 of 4

Make 30 Curveball Throws – Stardust x5,000

Explore 5 km – Stardust x5,000

Evolve 10 Pokemon – Stardust x5,000

Rewards: Stardust x5,000, Gible encounter

That’s all you need to know on how to complete the Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research quest for December 2023. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:

