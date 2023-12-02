Pokemon Go December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access: Timed Research tasks & rewards
Pokemon Go’s December 2023 Eggs-pedition ticket offers trainers the chance to take on a Timed Research for some handy rewards. Here’s a breakdown of how to complete each task.
On November 30, 2023, Niantic announced that Pokemon Go would receive a new type of event every month throughout the Timeless Travels season.
This new event would be called Eggs-edition Access and is a paid event that gives trainers bonus Pokemon encounters, extra experience, and more.
December 2023’s Eggs-pedition Access also comes with a Timed Research quest which awards players with plenty of Stardust, XP, and a bonus encounter. Here’s everything trainers need to know about the Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research for December 2023.
Pokemon Go December 2023 Eggs-pedition Access tasks & rewards
It’s important to note that this Timed Research can only be accessed by purchasing the Eggs-pedition Access December ticket for $5.00 (or the equivalent pricing tier in your local currency).
Thanks to Leek Duck, we have all of the tasks & rewards for the Timed Research quest.
Step 1 of 4
- Catch 30 Pokemon – 2,500 XP
- Catch 15 different species of Pokemon – 2,500 XP
- Transfer 20 Pokemon – 2,500 XP
Rewards: 2,500 XP
Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.
Step 2 of 4
- Use 25 Berries to help catch Pokemon – Stardust x2,500
- Send 5 Gifts to friends – Stardust x2,500
- Hatch 3 Eggs – Stardust x2,500
Rewards: Stardust x2,500
Step 3 of 4
- Earn 25 Hearts with your buddy – 5,000 XP
- Open 5 Gifts – 5,000 XP
- Catch 20 Grass-type or Ice-type Pokemon – 5,000 XP
Rewards: 5,000 XP
Step 4 of 4
- Make 30 Curveball Throws – Stardust x5,000
- Explore 5 km – Stardust x5,000
- Evolve 10 Pokemon – Stardust x5,000
Rewards: Stardust x5,000, Gible encounter
That’s all you need to know on how to complete the Eggs-pedition Access Timed Research quest for December 2023. Check out more of our helpful Pokemon Go guides below:
Best Pokemon in Pokemon Go | All upcoming Spotlight Hours | Current Raid bosses | Arlo counters guide | Cliff counters guide | Giovanni counters guide | Sierra counters guide | Grunt counters guide | How to catch a Ditto | What are Strange Eggs? | How to get Remote Raid Passes | Fastest way to get Best Buddy status | Pokemon Go catching tips