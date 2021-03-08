Pokemon Go is getting its third Incense Day of 2021 with March being dedicated to Hoenn’s Beldum. Players participating can get their hands on a Shiny Metagross that knows Meteor Mash, as well as catch a whole host of popular Psychic and Steel ‘mon.

To kick off Pokemon Go’s Season of Legends, Niantic is hosting a special celebration that puts a spotlight on Gen III’s Beldum. The day-long festivities will see a boost in Psychic and Steel monsters appearing across the map.

It’s fitting that the March Incense Day is dedicated to the Hoenn character as it infamously evolves into pseudo-Legendary, Metagross. Here’s everything you need to know about the limited-time event, including spawn schedules.

Pokemon Go Beldum Incense Day date & start time

The celebration will go live on March 14 at 11:00 AM local and run until 5:00 PM local time. While Beldum will have a boosted spawn rate with Incense for the entire day, other Steel and Psychic characters will only appear during specific times.

For instance, from 12:00 PM to 1:00 PM, players will encounter monsters such as Magnemite, Bronzor, and Shieldon. Trainers that are really lucky may even stumble across a rare Shiny version of ‘mon while scouring the map.

Below we will list the event’s spawn schedules. Those looking for a certain Pokemon should make sure to keep track of when the character’s type is active as it changes throughout the Incense Day.

Pokemon Go Beldum Incense Day schedule

11:00 AM – 5:00 PM: Beldum

Beldum 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM: Psychic-type

Psychic-type 1:00 PM – 2:00 PM: Steel-type

Steel-type 2:00 PM – 4:00 PM: Psychic-type

Psychic-type 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM: Steel-type

(Note: * means Shiny will be available)

Psychic Pokemon

Natu*

Girafarig

Meditite*

Baltoy*

Beldum*

Munna

Steel Pokemon

Alolan Diglett*

Magnemite*

Aron*

Beldum*

Shieldon

Bronzor*

Pokemon Go Beldum Incense Day features & items

Boosted Incense attraction: Beldum

Beldum Community Day move: Evolve a Metang and Metagross will know Meteor Mash.

Evolve a Metang and Metagross will know Meteor Mash. 1-coin bundle: Available in the shop, the box will contain an Incense.

No doubt March’s Incense Day has more impact than previous ones so far this year, particularly because of Metagross. While not technically a Legendary, the Hoenn region ‘mon is one of the most popular characters in the entire series.

Trainers will not only be able to score a rare Shiny variant of the creature, but it will also know the insanely powerful Community Day move, Meteor Mash, if evolved during the six-hour window. Fans of Gen III will not want to miss out on this one.