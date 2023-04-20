Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude Special Research tasks & rewards

The Grass and Gratitude Special Research quest has arrived in Pokemon Go and brings with it a variety of new challenges and rewards. Here are all of the tasks and rewards involved.

With Pokemon Go’s Rising Heroes season in full swing, the next event has finally landed, with a focus on sustainability and enjoying the world around you. The Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude Special Research event promotes exploration, photography, and of course, making friends with your buddy.

So, if you’re wondering whether it’s worth you taking the time to complete these quests and what rewards are in store, here are all of the Grass and Gratitude Special Research tasks in Pokemon Go.

Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude Special Research tasks

Niantic Catch Shaymin in the Grass and Gratitude Special Research event.

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Grass and Gratitude Special Research quest:

Step 1 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of your Pokemon – 3 Nanab Berries

Spin 9 PokeStops or Gyms – 15 Poke Balls

Walk 2 km – Cherubi

Rewards: 1000 XP, 500 Stardust, and 1 Mysterious Component

Step 2 of 7

Take 4 snapshots of wild Grass-type Pokemon – 3 Razz Berries

Take 9 snapshots of wild Pokemon – Jumpluff

Take 2 snapshots of wild Flying-type Pokemon – 6 Super Potions

Rewards: 1500 XP, 1000 Stardust, and 1 Rocket Radar

Step 3 of 7

Power up Pokemon 22 times – 1 Star Piece

Rewards: 2500 XP, 1500 Stardust, and 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 4 of 7

Catch 4 Grass-tyle Pokemon – Leafeon

Catch 9 Pokemon – 15 Great Balls

Catch 2 Flying-type Pokemon – 6 Hyper Potions

Rewards: 3000 XP, 2000 Stardust, and 2 Golden Razz Berries

Step 5 of 7

Complete 4 Field Research tasks – 3 Pinap Berries

Earn 9 hearts with your buddy – 15 Ultra Balls

Hatch 2 Eggs – 6 Max Potions

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, and 2 Silver Pinap Berries

Step 6 of 7

Catch 22 different species of Pokemon – 1 Lucky Egg

Rewards: 5000 XP, 2500 Stardust, 1 Shaymin

Step 7 of 7

Claim Reward – 22 Shaymin Stickers

Claim Reward – 2022 XP

Claim Reward – 2022 Stardust

Rewards: 25 Shaymin candies, 1 Insense, and 22 Ultra Balls

Thanks to Leekduck for help with this information

The Grass and Gratitude event will be from April 20 at 10 am local time to April 26 at 8 pm local time, meaning you have just under a week to complete these tasks. Due to the nature of some of these quests, you should find them relatively easy to complete.

