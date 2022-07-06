Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research tasks & rewards

Daniel Megarry . 8 hours ago

The Pokemon Go Anniversary Event has arrived, with a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete in order to earn some great rewards.

To celebrate six years since the popular mobile game launched, Niantic is hosting an Anniversary Event in Pokemon Go with a special focus on Charizard, the iconic monster that’s also number six on the Pokedex.

As part of this event, a huge Timed Research quest has been added to the game. Completing this will take you a while, but there are loads of big rewards along the way like Pansear and Wash Rotom encounters.

To help you complete this Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research as quickly as possible, we’ve listed all of the Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards involved below.

Contents

Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research:

Step 1 of 6

Catch 15 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls

Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – 10 Great Balls

Make 5 Nice Throws – 5 Ultra Balls

Make 3 Great Throws – 500 XP

Make 5 Curveball Throws – Foongus encounter

Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Cake Costume Pikachu & 1 Poffin

Step 2 of 6

Play with your Buddy – 5 Razz Berries

Give your Buddy a treat – 5 Nanab Berries

Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 5 Pinap Berries

Battle another trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you – 500 XP

Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy – Eevee encounter

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Party Hat Charmander & 2500 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 5 Potions

Take a snapshot of Charmander – 5 Revives

Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 15 Poke Balls

Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon – 500 XP

Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon – Meowth encounter

Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Pansear encounter & 1 Unova Stone

Step 4 of 6

Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 PokeBalls

Hatch an Egg – 3 Golden Razz Berries

Walk 2km – 3 Silver Pinap Berries

Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 XP

Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 3 Rare Candies

Battle in a Gym 3 times – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Gible encounter & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 5 of 6

Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 5 Super Potions

Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each – 5 Revives

Transfer 15 Pokemon – 500 XP

Battle in 2 Raids – 1 Fast TM

Win a Level 1 or higher Raid – 1 Charged TM

Power up Pokemon 10 times – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Snorlax encounter & 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 6 of 6

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Rewards: Wash Rotom encounter, 2500 Stardust & 2500 XP

Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event:

Field Research Task Reward Spin 6 PokeStop or Gyms Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokemon Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile Catch 6 different species of Pokemon Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip Earn 6 hearts with your Buddy Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup Make 6 Curveball Throws Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott Send 6 Gifts and add a sticker to each Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokemon Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio Catch 6 Pokemon 10 Poke Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls Make 6 Nice Throws 25 Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise Mega Energy

These Field Research tasks can be gained by spinning different PokeStops during the event, but they’ll be given out at random so you won’t be able to choose the one you want.

You’ll have until Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8PM local time to complete all of these Anniversary Event Research tasks, so make sure you’ve claimed all the rewards you want before then.

That’s everything you need to know about the Anniversary Event Research tasks! Check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:

