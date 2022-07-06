GamingPokemon

Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research tasks & rewards

Pokemon Go
The Pokemon Go Anniversary Event has arrived, with a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete in order to earn some great rewards.

To celebrate six years since the popular mobile game launched, Niantic is hosting an Anniversary Event in Pokemon Go with a special focus on Charizard, the iconic monster that’s also number six on the Pokedex.

As part of this event, a huge Timed Research quest has been added to the game. Completing this will take you a while, but there are loads of big rewards along the way like Pansear and Wash Rotom encounters.

To help you complete this Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research as quickly as possible, we’ve listed all of the Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards involved below.

A poster for the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event

Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research tasks

Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research:

Step 1 of 6

  • Catch 15 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls
  • Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
  • Make 5 Nice Throws – 5 Ultra Balls
  • Make 3 Great Throws – 500 XP
  • Make 5 Curveball Throws – Foongus encounter
  • Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Cake Costume Pikachu & 1 Poffin

Step 2 of 6

  • Play with your Buddy – 5 Razz Berries
  • Give your Buddy a treat – 5 Nanab Berries
  • Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 5 Pinap Berries
  • Battle another trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you – 500 XP
  • Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy – Eevee encounter
  • Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Party Hat Charmander & 2500 Stardust

Step 3 of 6

  • Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 5 Potions
  • Take a snapshot of Charmander – 5 Revives
  • Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 15 Poke Balls
  • Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon – 500 XP
  • Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon – Meowth encounter
  • Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Pansear encounter & 1 Unova Stone

Step 4 of 6

  • Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 PokeBalls
  • Hatch an Egg – 3 Golden Razz Berries
  • Walk 2km – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
  • Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 XP
  • Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 3 Rare Candies
  • Battle in a Gym 3 times – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Gible encounter & 1 Premium Battle Pass

Step 5 of 6

  • Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 5 Super Potions
  • Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each – 5 Revives
  • Transfer 15 Pokemon – 500 XP
  • Battle in 2 Raids – 1 Fast TM
  • Win a Level 1 or higher Raid – 1 Charged TM
  • Power up Pokemon 10 times – 500 Stardust

Rewards: Snorlax encounter & 1 Super Rocket Radar

Step 6 of 6

  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
  • Claim Reward! – 1000 XP

Rewards: Wash Rotom encounter, 2500 Stardust & 2500 XP

A poster for the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Field Research tasks

Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Field Research tasks

Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event:

Field Research Task Reward
Spin 6 PokeStop or Gyms Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokemon Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
Catch 6 different species of Pokemon Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip
Earn 6 hearts with your Buddy Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup
Make 6 Curveball Throws Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott
Send 6 Gifts and add a sticker to each Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie
Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokemon Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio
Catch 6 Pokemon 10 Poke Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
Make 6 Nice Throws 25 Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise Mega Energy

These Field Research tasks can be gained by spinning different PokeStops during the event, but they’ll be given out at random so you won’t be able to choose the one you want.

You’ll have until Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8PM local time to complete all of these Anniversary Event Research tasks, so make sure you’ve claimed all the rewards you want before then.

