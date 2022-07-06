Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research tasks & rewards

The Pokemon Go Anniversary Event has arrived, with a new set of Timed Research and Field Research tasks to complete in order to earn some great rewards.
To celebrate six years since the popular mobile game launched, Niantic is hosting an Anniversary Event in Pokemon Go with a special focus on Charizard, the iconic monster that’s also number six on the Pokedex.
As part of this event, a huge Timed Research quest has been added to the game. Completing this will take you a while, but there are loads of big rewards along the way like Pansear and Wash Rotom encounters.
To help you complete this Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Research as quickly as possible, we’ve listed all of the Timed Research and Field Research tasks and rewards involved below.
Contents
Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research tasks
Here are all of the tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Timed Research:
Step 1 of 6
- Catch 15 Pokemon – 15 Poke Balls
- Catch 5 different species of Pokemon – 10 Great Balls
- Make 5 Nice Throws – 5 Ultra Balls
- Make 3 Great Throws – 500 XP
- Make 5 Curveball Throws – Foongus encounter
- Use 10 Berries to help catch Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Rewards: Cake Costume Pikachu & 1 Poffin
Step 2 of 6
- Play with your Buddy – 5 Razz Berries
- Give your Buddy a treat – 5 Nanab Berries
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 5 Pinap Berries
- Battle another trainer with your Buddy Pokemon while it’s adventuring with you – 500 XP
- Earn 5 hearts with your Buddy – Eevee encounter
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 Stardust
Rewards: Party Hat Charmander & 2500 Stardust
Step 3 of 6
- Take 5 snapshots of wild Pokemon – 5 Potions
- Take a snapshot of Charmander – 5 Revives
- Take a snapshot of your Buddy – 15 Poke Balls
- Take snapshots of 5 different Pokemon – 500 XP
- Take a snapshot of a Normal-type Pokemon – Meowth encounter
- Take snapshots of 3 different wild Fire, Water, or Grass-type Pokemon – 500 Stardust
Rewards: Pansear encounter & 1 Unova Stone
Step 4 of 6
- Spin 5 PokeStops or Gyms – 20 PokeBalls
- Hatch an Egg – 3 Golden Razz Berries
- Walk 2km – 3 Silver Pinap Berries
- Earn a Candy exploring with your Buddy – 500 XP
- Complete 5 Field Research tasks – 3 Rare Candies
- Battle in a Gym 3 times – 500 Stardust
Rewards: Gible encounter & 1 Premium Battle Pass
Step 5 of 6
- Send 5 Gifts to Friends – 5 Super Potions
- Send 5 Gifts and add a sticker to each – 5 Revives
- Transfer 15 Pokemon – 500 XP
- Battle in 2 Raids – 1 Fast TM
- Win a Level 1 or higher Raid – 1 Charged TM
- Power up Pokemon 10 times – 500 Stardust
Rewards: Snorlax encounter & 1 Super Rocket Radar
Step 6 of 6
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
- Claim Reward! – 1000 XP
Rewards: Wash Rotom encounter, 2500 Stardust & 2500 XP
Pokemon Go Anniversary Event Field Research tasks
Here are all of the Field Research tasks and rewards in the Pokemon Go Anniversary Event:
|Field Research Task
|Reward
|Spin 6 PokeStop or Gyms
|Bulbasaur, Charmander, or Squirtle
|Use 6 Berries to help catch Pokemon
|Chikorita, Cyndaquil, or Totodile
|Catch 6 different species of Pokemon
|Treecko, Torchic, or Mudkip
|Earn 6 hearts with your Buddy
|Turtwig, Chimchar, or Piplup
|Make 6 Curveball Throws
|Snivy, Tepig, or Oshawott
|Send 6 Gifts and add a sticker to each
|Chespin, Fennekin, or Froakie
|Take 6 snapshots of wild Pokemon
|Rowlet, Litten, or Popplio
|Catch 6 Pokemon
|10 Poke Balls, 5 Great Balls, or 2 Ultra Balls
|Make 6 Nice Throws
|25 Venusaur, Charizard, or Blastoise Mega Energy
These Field Research tasks can be gained by spinning different PokeStops during the event, but they’ll be given out at random so you won’t be able to choose the one you want.
You’ll have until Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at 8PM local time to complete all of these Anniversary Event Research tasks, so make sure you’ve claimed all the rewards you want before then.
That’s everything you need to know about the Anniversary Event Research tasks! Check out some other Pokemon Go guides below:
How to catch a Ditto in Pokemon Go | Best Eeveelutions | Promo codes for free items | How to get Pinap Berries | How to defeat Giovanni | Rarest Pokemon | Best Mega Evolutions | Community Day schedule | How to get free Remote Raid Passes | Team Go Rocket Grunt guide | Sierra counters | Arlo counters | Cliff counters