Pokemon Go glitch turns Gyms into PokeStops and it’s stealing Pokemon

A wild Pokemon Go glitch is turning Gyms into PokeStops and players’ Pokemon into prisoners, seemingly locked away on a life sentence. Gym defenders beware – it looks like it’s more than just Team Rocket stealing ‘mon nowadays.

Pokemon Go has been a game that, in many ways, has changed the way fans have been able to enjoy and experience the beloved franchise.

The game gets people outside, allows them to catch and collect Pokemon, and essentially become their own local Gym leaders.

But, some very unfortunate glitches have caused some wild results in-game, perhaps none worse than this bug that literally steals your Pokemon away from you.

Advertisement

Pokemon Go glitch turns Gyms into PokeStops

In a recent Reddit post to the Pokemon Go subreddit, scooterdood explains how they had their Slaking in a Gym when, suddenly, it was converted into a PokeStop.

Rather than getting the ‘mon back as one would expect, a glitch in the game appears to have stolen their Slaking, with seemingly no way to get it back.

Read More: How to get free Remote Raid Passes in Pokemon Go

The player shared a brief, heartfelt ode to their beloved Slaking in the first comment of the thread, writing, “You were a real one Slaking; thanks for being my gym hoe. You were a real one king.”

Pokemon Go has certainly had its fair share of glitches, some less PG than others, but there have not been any widespread issues that have caused players to lose their monsters before.

Advertisement

And while the Slaking owner seems to have taken the loss relatively well – imagine if that had been a Shiny at the gym? Or even a Legendary, for that matter.

Perhaps it’s worth considering what Pokemon you place in Gyms for the time being, keeping your most beloved ones close to home.

In the event that this becomes a widespread issue or developers release something regarding it, we will update this page. In the meantime, enjoy the latest seasonal event and hopefully, this issue doesn’t find its way into your game.