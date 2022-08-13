Pokemon Go’s Galarian Zigzagoon Catch Challenge has arrived as a part of the August Community Day. So, here’s what you need to know about the challenge and rewards.

August 13 marks the return of Pokemon Go’s incredibly popular Community Day events, where the focus is put on one specific Pokemon through boosted spawns, new challenges, and a whole lot more content.

This time around, the spotlight is on Galarian Zigzagoon and its evolution tree, which includes Galarian Linoone and Obstagoon. Of course, with it being a Community Day, you’ll have to act fast if you want to enjoy the boosts and conquer the challenges.

In terms of the Timed Research task, it’s all about catching a handful of Galarian Zigzagoon’s and proving you’re a dedicated trainer with power-ups and nice throws. So, here’s everything you need to know.

Pokemon Go Galarian Zigzagoon Catch Challenge Timed Research tasks & rewards

As ever with catch challenges, you’re going to have to catch 100 of the spotlighted Pokemon – which, if you haven’t guessed, is the Galarian Zigzagoon.

These challenges start at 11 am (your local time) and will run until 7 pm on August 13. So, make sure you act fast. You can find the challenges and their rewards below.

Step 1 of 1

Use 5 berries to help catch Pokemon – Galarian Zigzagoon

Catch 15 Galarian Zigzagoon – Obstagoon Glasses

Make 10 Curveball throws – Galarian Zigzagoon

Catch 30 Galarian Zigzagoon – Obstagoon Gloves

Catch 60 Galarian Zigzagoon – Obstagoon Hat

Catch 100 Galarian Zigzagoon – Obstagoon Pose

Rewards: 3000 XP and 1 Lure Module

Niantic You can get your hands on new Obstagoon cosmetics with the Catch Challenge.

As noted, you only have a few hours to fill your Pokedex with the Galarian Zigzagoon’s, so make sure you act fast and don’t miss out!

If you find yourself with a few Ostagoon’s too, and want to get the best out of the Pokemon, be sure to check out our best moveset guide too.