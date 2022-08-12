Best moveset for Obstagoon in Pokemon Go: Is Obstruct good?

If you’re wondering what the best moveset for Obstagoon in Pokemon Go is, or whether its new attack Obstruct is any good, we’ve got the answers you need right here.

With Galarian Zigzagoon appearing as the star of August’s Community Day event in Pokemon Go, trainers around the world will be evolving Obstagoon and wondering whether it’s worth using.

The good news is that with the right moveset, Obstagoon can actually be pretty decent in both the Great League and Ultra League, while its new attack Obstruct has the potential to make it even better.

Below, you’ll find all the information you need about Obstagoon’s moves in Pokemon Go, including our best moveset recommendation and details of the brand new Charged Move Obstruct.

Obstagoon best moveset in Pokemon Go

One of the best movesets for Obstagoon in Pokemon Go is Counter as a Fast Move with Obstruct and Night Slash as Charged Moves.

Counter is one of the all-time best Fast Moves in Pokemon Go, beating out Lick when it comes to both energy generation and damage output, so make sure you have it as part of Obstagoon’s moveset.

When it comes to Charged Moves, choose Obstruct to lower your opponent’s Defense and boost your own, then use Night Slash to dish out some high STAB damage (and potentially boost your Attack).

All moves Obstagoon can learn in Pokemon Go

Obstagoon can learn two potential Fast Moves and five potential Charged Moves, which you can see below:

Obstagoon Fast Moves

Counter (Fighting)

Lick (Ghost)

Obstagoon Charged Moves

Cross Chop (Fighting)

Gunk Shot (Poison)

Hyper Beam (Normal)

Night Slash (Dark)

Obstruct (Dark)

Is Obstruct good in Pokemon Go?

With just 15 power to its name, Obstruct won’t be dishing out much damage, but it’s actually a pretty great attack because it’s guaranteed to raise the user’s Defense and lower the opponent’s Defense.

If you manage to get this Charge Move out near the start of a battle, it has the potential to turn the tide of an uncertain match-up in your favor. Then, you can unleash Night Slash for some STAB damage.

We’ll have to wait and see if Obstruct is truly worth running over Cross Chop, which provides some nice Fighting-type coverage – but for now, it seems like a solid addition to Obstagoon’s move pool.