Pokemon Go finally adding popular Gen 6 Pokemon in December event

Published: 19/Nov/2020 6:05

by Isaac McIntyre
Pokémon from the series’ sixth generation, including popular Kalos starters Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin, are finally on the verge of being added to the Pokemon Go Pokedex, developers Niantic have confirmed.

So far in Pokemon Go, regions like Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have had their time in the spotlight. Now it’s finally Kalos’ turn.

Niantic has confirmed as many as 17 new Pokemon will be added to the handheld game during the December event. This includes the previously listed Kalos starter Pokemon and, of course, their first and second stage evolutions.

The update will add one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, Greninja, who ranked as this year’s fan-voted Pokemon of the Year. Kalos fave Talonflame ⁠— an iconic competitive monster ⁠— will also be included.

Other Kalos critters confirmed in Niantic’s next expansion include Bunnelby, Diggersby, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Litleo, and Pyroar (both forms).

Niantic has also confirmed Klefki, the Steel/Fairy Pokemon, will also be coming to Pokemon Go in the December event. The key-shaped Pokemon will be region-locked, however; trainers will only be able to catch Klefki in France.

The rest of the Kalos Pokemon will be widely available. Pokemon trainers can find them in the wild, through egg breeding, or by evolving basic stage Pokemon.

The initial update is only adding a small number of Kalos Pokemon. Niantic is expected to roll out more of the sixth-generation region’s critters throughout 2021, in a fashion similar to their last few expansions.

All sixth-gen Pokemon coming in December

  • Chespin
  • Quilladin
  • Chesnaught
  • Fennekin
  • Braixen
  • Delphox
  • Froakie
  • Frogadier
  • Greninja
  • Bunnelby
  • Diggersby
  • Fletchling
  • Fletchinder
  • Talonflame
  • Litleo
  • Pyroar
  • Klefki (only in France).

The Pokemon devs also confirmed a “special event” featuring the new Pokemon will run from Dec. 2-8. The Kalos event will begin at 10am on day one.

Niantic also mentioned Mega Evolutions in the December notes. While it may just be a reference point for Kalos itself, the devs may also be teasing the popular Pokemon feature’s arrival in their global game ⁠— we’ll have to wait and see!

In other Pokemon Go news, the devs are also shifting the level cap up to 50 in January. The new level shift marks the first time since the title was first released in 2016 that trainers will be able to level up past level 40, the game’s original rank.

Valorant dev teases big changes to Deathmatch and the Practice Range

Published: 19/Nov/2020 5:45

by Brad Norton
Valorant’s Deathmatch and the Practice Range modes could soon be changed in a few key ways, as Riot Games Software Engineer ‘tehleach’ has teased some big adjustments they’re looking to experiment with.

Since Valorant first launched, the Practice Range has remained the exact same. You’ve got some targets to practice with, a few round-based training exercises to try, and it’s generally where players spend all their time outside of proper matches.

While the Deathmatch mode was introduced further down the line, changes could soon be coming to both of these core features in Valorant. One is a single-player only experience while the other is only accessible with a full lobby.

Could these trends soon be flipped? Will friends be able to join your warmup session in the Practice Range? Here’s how the two modes might soon be evolving, according to tehleach.

Valorant gameplay
Riot Games
Deathmatch players could soon be clicking heads more than ever.

Bots in Valorant custom games a possibility

First and foremost, the Valorant community requested more fleshed out AI bots to practice against in Custom Games. This was soon followed up by a simpler request to have multiple players in the same Practice Range instance.

The latter happened to catch the eye of tehleach, who chimed in to confirm that their “team is looking” at adding some new features along these lines. It’s not quite as simple as just flipping a switch and voilà, multiple players start jumping into the same Practice Range together.

Doing so would “require some engineering effort to set up to work with multiple people,” they explained. “It’s a large effort because we made a lot of assumptions in originally building our platform, game client, and game server that matches would always start with the full set of players.

“Breaking those assumptions creates a lot of work,” they added.

Comment from discussion AI bots should be introduced in custom games..

Deathmatch open while in Valorant queues

Another feature that could soon be enabled if these hurdles are overcome, is the notion of playing Deathmatch while in queue for a competitive game. A highly requested feature so that players can keep warm while searching, especially as you go higher up the ranks.

“Playing Deathmatch while in queue is also something we want to do, but first we need to build the tech to allow players to join an in-progress match so that we can have long-running deathmatches that players flow into and out of.”

It’s clear that Riot is looking into these features, though there’s no telling how far off they might be.

“I want these things too,” the developer reassured. “We just have to weigh them against other stuff we’re trying to ship.”