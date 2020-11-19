Pokémon from the series’ sixth generation, including popular Kalos starters Froakie, Chespin, and Fennekin, are finally on the verge of being added to the Pokemon Go Pokedex, developers Niantic have confirmed.

So far in Pokemon Go, regions like Kanto, Johto, Hoenn, Sinnoh, Unova, Alola, and Galar have had their time in the spotlight. Now it’s finally Kalos’ turn.

Niantic has confirmed as many as 17 new Pokemon will be added to the handheld game during the December event. This includes the previously listed Kalos starter Pokemon and, of course, their first and second stage evolutions.

The update will add one of the most popular Pokemon in the franchise, Greninja, who ranked as this year’s fan-voted Pokemon of the Year. Kalos fave Talonflame ⁠— an iconic competitive monster ⁠— will also be included.

Other Kalos critters confirmed in Niantic’s next expansion include Bunnelby, Diggersby, Fletchling, Fletchinder, Litleo, and Pyroar (both forms).

Niantic has also confirmed Klefki, the Steel/Fairy Pokemon, will also be coming to Pokemon Go in the December event. The key-shaped Pokemon will be region-locked, however; trainers will only be able to catch Klefki in France.

The rest of the Kalos Pokemon will be widely available. Pokemon trainers can find them in the wild, through egg breeding, or by evolving basic stage Pokemon.

Read more: Pokemon Go removing Level 40 cap in 2021

The initial update is only adding a small number of Kalos Pokemon. Niantic is expected to roll out more of the sixth-generation region’s critters throughout 2021, in a fashion similar to their last few expansions.

All sixth-gen Pokemon coming in December

Chespin

Quilladin

Chesnaught

Fennekin

Braixen

Delphox

Froakie

Frogadier

Greninja

Bunnelby

Diggersby

Fletchling

Fletchinder

Talonflame

Litleo

Pyroar

Klefki (only in France).

The Pokemon devs also confirmed a “special event” featuring the new Pokemon will run from Dec. 2-8. The Kalos event will begin at 10am on day one.

Niantic also mentioned Mega Evolutions in the December notes. While it may just be a reference point for Kalos itself, the devs may also be teasing the popular Pokemon feature’s arrival in their global game ⁠— we’ll have to wait and see!

In other Pokemon Go news, the devs are also shifting the level cap up to 50 in January. The new level shift marks the first time since the title was first released in 2016 that trainers will be able to level up past level 40, the game’s original rank.