Pokemon Go's Level 40 level cap could be increased very soon - Dexerto

Trainers have long been awaiting the lifting of the Level 40 cap in Pokemon Go. The latest update suggests that wait could be over very soon.
Since Pokemon Go released in July 2016, the maximum level players could attain was Level 40. While this is a difficult task, reserved for the most dedicated of trainers, many have reached this impressive milestone.
Some have been stuck on Level 40 for years now. So when code from Pokemon Go was found to reference Level 50, trainers were understandably delighted.
However, six months have passed since then and the Level 40 cap remains. That could change any day now, though.
Level 50 is coming to Pokemon Go soon…
Level up quests
The code from Pokemon Go update 0.191.0 suggests trainers will be going beyond Level 40 shortly. References for a new level up animation were found but perhaps more notably was a new type of quest that allows trainers to level up.
That means players could be leveling up by completing Special Research. This is instead of accruing the XP required to reach Level 40.
Presumably this Special Research will be some of the most difficult we have seen. Given how long it takes to earn the XP required to go from Level 30 and beyond, and its exponential nature, any ‘level up’ research will probably take a long time to complete, too.
This level up procedure is speculation and has yet to be confirmed. It is also unclear whether there will be separate quests for each level or whether earning a certain amount of XP will also be required.
If additional XP is required then this would be a good way of making sure players who are below Level 40 have to reach the XP needed to hit Level 40 before going any further. Consequently, we could see the XP requirement and Special Research work in unison.
There’s clearly a lot of questions about the forthcoming leveling system but Niantic should clear things up soon. We’re looking forward to see how challenging reaching Level 50 will be – hopefully very so only the top trainers can reach it.
With Destiny 2’s Beyond Light expansion quickly approaching, players should complete any activities being moved to the Destiny Content Vault on November 10.
With the release of Bungie’s latest expansion, Beyond Light, the world of Destiny will be changing drastically.
As outlined by Bungie earlier this year, much of the content currently present in the game will be removed via the Destiny Content Vault. The Destiny Content Vault (DCV) is a system Bungie developed to allow for the removal, updating, and reintroduction of existing content at a future date.
In addition to the announcement of the DCV arriving with Beyond Light, Bungie also provided an extensive list of the content being vaulted.
Bungie has provided an extensive list of content being vaulted in Beyond Light.
What content is being removed in the Destiny Content Vault?
Bungie recognized that the removal of existing Destiny 2 content would be a cause of concern and confusion for many of their players. With this in mind, their team explicitly identified any parts of the game that will be vaulted with the release of Beyond Light.
To make sure they are prepared for the next evolution of Destiny 2, players should make sure to finish any incomplete activities related to the content identified by Bungie before November 10.
Destinations: Mercury, Mars, Titan, Io, The Farm, and The Leviathan will all be vaulted. Players should make sure any unfinished activities related to those locations – patrols, Lost Sectors, destination adventures – are complete.
Activities: Gambit Prime, The Reckoning, Escalation Protocol, Forges, Zero Hour/The Whisper quests, Niobe Labs, The Menagerie, and The Tribute Hall will all be removed. In addition, the Prophecy Dungeon released in the Season of Arrivals will be temporarily removed, but Bungie has confirmed it will be re-added in a future update.
Campaigns and Seasonal Narratives: All Year 1 and Year 2 campaign or seasonal content – The Red War, Curse of Osiris, Warmind, and Seasons of the Forge, Drifter, and Opulence – will be vaulted.
Raids: The Leviathan, Eater of Worlds, Spire of Stars, Scourge of the Past, and Crown of Sorrow raids/raid lairs will be removed. Players who still require raid gear from any of these locations should make sure to obtain it.
The updated Director in Beyond Light, with several old locations removed.
Exotic Quests/Weapons: MIDA Multi-tool, Rat King, Legend of Acrius, Sleeper Simulant, Polaris Lance, Ace of Spades, The Last Word, Le Monarque, Jotunn, Izanagi’s Burden, Thorn, Lumina, Truth, Bad Juju, Outbreak Perfected, Whisper of the Worm, Anarchy, Tarrabah, and Worldline Zero will all be unobtainable via quest completion, and any incomplete exotic quests related to these weapons will be removed.
Gambit and Crucible Maps: Meltdown, Firebase Echo, Eternity, Solitude, Legion’s Gulch, Retribution, Equinox, Gambler’s Ruin, Vostok, Emperor’s Respite, The Citadel, Cathedral of Scars, and Kell’s Grave will be removed.
Strikes/Nightfalls: A Garden World, Tree of Probabilities, Savathûn’s Song, Pyramidion, Festering Core, Strange Terrain, and the Will of the Thousands strikes will no longer be available. In addition, the regular Nightfall playlist will be removed, and Nightfall: The Ordeal will be the only available Nightfall activity.
Vendors: Ada-1, Benedict-66, Werner 99-40, Ana Bray, Sloane, Asher Mir, Brother Vance, and the Visage of Calus will no longer be available.
Bungie has yet to officially confirm their plans for reintroducing vaulted content.
The future of content in Destiny 2
With the release of the DCV, Bungie is shifting its content model in a completely new direction. Destiny 2 players should make sure they handle any unfinished business related to the noted activities.