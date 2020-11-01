Pokemon Go's Level 40 level cap could be increased very soon - Dexerto

Trainers have long been awaiting the lifting of the Level 40 cap in Pokemon Go. The latest update suggests that wait could be over very soon.

Since Pokemon Go released in July 2016, the maximum level players could attain was Level 40. While this is a difficult task, reserved for the most dedicated of trainers, many have reached this impressive milestone.

Some have been stuck on Level 40 for years now. So when code from Pokemon Go was found to reference Level 50, trainers were understandably delighted.

However, six months have passed since then and the Level 40 cap remains. That could change any day now, though.

Level up quests

The code from Pokemon Go update 0.191.0 suggests trainers will be going beyond Level 40 shortly. References for a new level up animation were found but perhaps more notably was a new type of quest that allows trainers to level up.

That means players could be leveling up by completing Special Research. This is instead of accruing the XP required to reach Level 40.

Presumably this Special Research will be some of the most difficult we have seen. Given how long it takes to earn the XP required to go from Level 30 and beyond, and its exponential nature, any ‘level up’ research will probably take a long time to complete, too.

This level up procedure is speculation and has yet to be confirmed. It is also unclear whether there will be separate quests for each level or whether earning a certain amount of XP will also be required.

If additional XP is required then this would be a good way of making sure players who are below Level 40 have to reach the XP needed to hit Level 40 before going any further. Consequently, we could see the XP requirement and Special Research work in unison.

Read More: Togetic is finally the Research Breakthrough Pokemon Go trainers deserve

There’s clearly a lot of questions about the forthcoming leveling system but Niantic should clear things up soon. We’re looking forward to see how challenging reaching Level 50 will be – hopefully very so only the top trainers can reach it.