Pokemon Go fans “not bothered” by fewer Masterwork Research reward items

Pokemon Go has given players the opportunity to purchase a ticket for a Masterwork Research rerun, though it seems players are “not bothered” that it offers fewer rewards than before.

Pokemon Go recently announced the 7th Anniversary Party Timed Research event, which offers the players to earn a variety of rewards and a chance to catch the costumed members of the full Squirtle evolutionary line.

Alongside the 7th Anniversary Party Time Research, Niantic is bringing back the All In One #151 Masterwork Research as a paid event. Fans may remember this event first debuted as part of the Pokémon GO Tour: Kanto in 2021, which gave fans the chance to catch a Shiny Mew.

Unfortunately, it seems the overall reward yield for this rerun is slightly lower than the original — but it seems as though some players aren’t all that bothered by it.

Pokemon Go fans “not bothered” by fewer rewards

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit highlighted the discrepancy in rewards between the Masterwork Research’s original run and this current release. There will be fewer Ultra Balls offered, no Super Incubator, and no Rocket Radar among other changes.

As such, many were not all that phased by the news that rewards would differ this time around. “I am not bothered about a few less balls, XP, stardust etc. I am super excited to get the chance to complete it as I missed out last time and this must be one of the best researches they did…”

Fans also took into account the price this time around. The original run of the Masterwork Research cost players $12, whereas this ticket will cost $5.

However, it’s worth noting that players who previously completed the original Masterwork Research can’t earn another Shiny Mew — though they can still earn the other rewards on offer.

While some players were a bit let down by this news, many seem to have expected as much. “$5 for multiple hours of entertainment is more than fine for me to spend, but of course they don’t want people getting multiple shiny Mew,” said one trainer.

All in all, new trainers or those who missed out on the original Masterwork Research may find a lot of value this time around, even if the rewards have changed since 2021.