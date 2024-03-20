Pokemon Go players call for big change to Masterwork Research encounters

Members of the Pokemon Go community think there should be one big change to paid Master Research encounters.

Pokemon Go’s Masterwork Research quests are a guaranteed way to get an encounter with a rare Legendary Pokemon, but some trainers think there should be a big change in how IVs are handled for these encounters.

A post on the Pokemon Go subreddit by a user named CombProfessional434 sparked a discussion among the community after they argued, “Mythical Pokémon from Special Research should have higher floor IVs.”

For example, the recent Glimmers of Gratitude Masterwork Research offers trainers who purchase the respective ticket a guaranteed encounter with a Shiny Shaymin.

However, many fans were left unsatisfied with their encounters after their Shiny Shaymin ended up with poor IVs.

“Nothing is more exciting when you finally get that shiny Mew, Celebi, Shaymin, etc. only to have the IVs be 10/10/10,” the OP explained. “Like come on really? We paid for the Shiny and did all of that work just to get a ‘bad IV Pokémon?'”

Some fans were cautious about having Pokemon with guaranteed high IVs, however, fearing a shift towards pay-to-win microtransactions.

“I assume it’s so they can’t be accused of enabling pay-to-win, “said one trainer. “It’s one thing to allow people to BUY a Pokemon, it’s another to buy a guaranteed good one.”

Others put forth that some form of IV training would be much appreciated. “They just need to add a way to change IVs. It’s been [a main series game] staple for who knows how long and it makes everyone happy.”

For now, there’s still no guarantee that Pokemon earned through paid quests will have good IVs. While this change would certainly make some fans much happier, it doesn’t seem like a change developer Niantic will make any time soon.