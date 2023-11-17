Pokemon Go fans upset Master Ball second chance is locked behind paywall

Pokemon Go players will get another chance to unlock the Master Ball for those who missed out, but many aren’t happy to see it locked behind a paywall.

Pokemon Go fans won’t have much longer to complete the free Timed Investigation: Master Ball quest before it’s gone for good on November 21, 2023.

Some free-to-play fans may have found this quest to be an arduous challenge thanks to it giving out lengthy tasks such as catching 1,000 Pokemon or earning 100,000 XP.

For those players who may miss out on the free Master Ball, Niantic has announced a second chance through the upcoming Special Research: Master Ball quest. Though, many fans aren’t thrilled to see it will be a paid quest.

Pokemon Go fans frustrated Master Ball return will be paywalled

Niantic revealed the Special Research: Master Ball quest as part of the Party Up! event, which is set to begin on November 22, 2023, at 10 AM local time.

According to the blog post, this quest, “will be available to purchase for Trainers who did not complete the Season-long Timed Investigation.”

This means that only those who missed out on the Adventures Abound free Master Ball can claim this second chance and must pay to do so.

Unfortunately, the fact that the second chance will be locked behind a paywall didn’t sit well with many fans who vented their frustration on social media.

“The same people who don’t have money can now not buy a quest,” said one fan, while another added, “A lot of people are [free-to-play] or are kids without a credit/debit card, so purchasing Research is not an option for them.”

One trainer argued that, though fans knew this paid Research quest would be coming eventually, it shouldn’t have in the first place.

“We knew about this as it was announced a while ago, the whole point is the big quest should have had no time limit. I shouldn’t have to pay to keep my quests, and paid quests also shouldn’t have time limits,” the player argued. “They are getting insanely greedy with their tickets and paid ‘events’ in-game and it’s disgusting.”

Hopefully, those fans who don’t want to pay for their Master Ball will be able to finish the Timed Investigation quest before it expires.