Pokemon Go players slam “overwhelming” increase in paid Timed Research tickets

After another round of paid Timed Research tasks is revealed by Niantic, Pokemon Go fans are lamenting the increase in the feature and the possibility of losing possible rewards.

There are a lot of ways to earn rewards in Pokemon Go, and while Niantic often adds free Special Research tasks – the kind that only expires when you complete them – some Pokemon fans are commenting on a potential increase in paid tasks that can expire.

Niantic recently announced a new event in Pokemon Go, the Pokemon Go Winter Holiday 2023 Part 1: event, which includes both free Timed Research tasks, and two separate tickets for paid Timed Research tasks.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Many fans are sharing their feelings about the addition of more paid Timed Research tickets, especially lamenting that some players can spend money on the ticket, only to possibly run out of time to complete tasks.

More paid Time Research tickets leave Pokemon Go fans riled

One of the fans heading online to comment on the new additions was Joe Merrick, founder and owner of the popular Pokemon site Serebii, sharing a post on X (formerly Twitter).

In the post, Joe comments “Paid Tickets for Timed Research in Pokémon GO was egregious enough as paying for something that can disappear if you don’t finish it in time is BAD.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

He then follows it up, adding “TWO of them, over Christmas…that’s overboard.” Many other fans headed into the comments below to add their thoughts, with Pokedaxi saying, “Like they should just make all paid research special. Such an easy fix.”

Adding to the comments, mewfan42 says “I have just stopped getting the tickets as well. Before remote raid nerf I never missed a ticketed event. Now, I skip probably 80% of them.”

Not everyone is quite as upset, as TimeKz1 adds, “I dont mind paying for timed research depending on if its appropiate for the event but two xmas timed research is overkill.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

It seems that many fans think two separate paid Timed Research tickets over the Holidays is too much to juggle, and while many people will have time to play Pokemon Go, some players may lose their paid-for bonuses if they can’t meet requirements within the event’s schedule.

Hopefully, more events in the future consider making paid tickets only apply to Special Research, so Pokemon Go players don’t have to worry about seeing their money wasted if life gets in the way.