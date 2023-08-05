Pokemon Go fans call out “absurd” Swirlix and Spritzee catch rate amid Glittering Garden event

Pokemon Go fans have called out Swirlix and Spritzee’s “absurd” catch rate thanks to the pair’s appearance Glittering Garden event.

While trainers in London and Osaka are probably knee-deep in Go Fest 2023 activities, other Pokemon Go fans around the world are likely focusing on the Glittering Garden event which began on August 5, 2023.

Especially given that the Glittering Garden event gives a free Timed Research quest, many players are probably hard at work trying to complete their tasks and earn free rewards.

However, it seems not all is positive with this Grass and Fairy-type focused event, as the increased spawn rate of Spritzee and Swirlix has reminded players just how hard they are to catch.

Pokemon Go players lament Spritzee and Swirlix’s catch rate

A post on TheSilphRoad subreddit sparked a discussion among the community when one fan noted that “the Glittering Garden event could have been a good opportunity to fix the absurdly low catch rates of Swirlix and Spritzee.”

They go on to explain that the two Gen 6 Fairy types “spit out almost every Poke Ball” thrown at them, and called their current catch rate “absurd.”

The OP also noted that Niantic had previously adjusted catch rates for Pokemon like Litleo, Pansear, and Fletchling for being “unnecessarily difficult to catch.”

Others in the comments also noticed the difficult it was to catch Swirlix and Spritzee, as one player said, “The later Gens have some obnoxious catch rates. Shouldn’t have basic Pokémon jumping out of an ultra ball + raspberry + excellent throw combo lol.”

Additionally, it seems that some trainers have already taking steps to mitigate wasted Poke Balls during the event. “This is basically a shiny-checking event for me — I don’t even bother throwing Balls at them unless their CP is hella low.”

While it is undoubtedly tough to find a balance in catch rates among the 904 Pokemon currently in the mobile game, it’s clear some fans wish Swirlix and Spritzee were just a bit easier to snag.