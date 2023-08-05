How to get Aromatisse in Pokemon Go & can it be Shiny?

It isn’t effortless to encounter an Aromatisse in Pokemon Go. Here’s how you can get your hands on this Fairy-type creature.

Aromatisse is a Fairy-type Pokemon introduced in the Generation 6 games. It evolves from Spritzee by holding a Sachet during a trade. However, the Pokemon Go evolution is a little different.

Fortunately, players are rewarded with an Aromatisse during the game’s Glittering Garden event. Glittering Garden takes place from Saturday, August 5, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. to Tuesday, August 8, 2023, at 8:00 p.m. local time.

If you want to add Aromatisse to your party, keep reading to learn how to do so.

How to get Aromatisse in Pokemon Go

The Pokemon Company Aromatisse is one of the slowest Fairy-type mon that you’ll come across.

During Glittering Garden, players can earn an Aromatisse encounter after spinning 25 Pokestops or Gyms. There is also an increased chance of trainers encountering Spritzee in the wild throughout Glittering Garden.

Besides the event, you need 50 Candies to evolve Spritzee into Aromatisse. Also, you must make Spritzee your Buddy Pokemon and use one Incense.

Can Aromatisse be Shiny in Pokemon Go?

Shiny Aromatisse is currently available in Pokemon Go. The game added the alternate form during Pokemon Go Safari Zone Goyang in September 2022.

Instead of its original darkish-pink fur, Shiny Aromatisse’s body changes to dark purple. The Shiny version also has yellow eyes compared to its typical red.

That’s everything you need to know about getting Aromatisse in Pokemon Go. Check out our other handy guides below:

