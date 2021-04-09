Pokemon Go Egg Hatching feature launches worldwide - Dexerto

After testing the Egg Trasnpanrecy feature on a select amount of players, Niantic has launched the community-requested feature for Pokemon Go players worldwide.

Pokemon Go might be one of the most successful mobile games of all time, but it’s still a work in progress. Niantic is always looking for new ways to improve the game and enhance the user experience.

Just recently, they’ve done everything from fixing major bugs to making Candy XL easier to obtain. Now, they’ve gone a step further and added a highly-requested feature to the game that allows players to see which Pokemon can hatch out of which eggs.

Niantic launches Egg Hatching feature to all players

In early March, Niantic revealed that they were testing out an exciting Egg Transpanrecy feature that would allow trainers to see which Pokemon could hatch from the different eggs in-game.

This highly-requested feature has now been launched worldwide for all Pokemon Go players to use. In order to access this feature, players will need to tap on an egg in their inventory and it will bring up the new menu.

We're excited to share that all Trainers will now be able to see which Pokémon may hatch from Eggs in their Inventory! Tap an Egg to see a list of possible Pokémon and their rarity level. — Niantic Support (@NianticHelp) April 7, 2021

The new addition has been well-received by fans and players. However, some went a step further and asked Niantic whether they will also add the option to delete eggs. But it seems like it’s not going to happen anytime soon.

“Currently, there isn’t an option to delete Eggs,” said Niantic. However, they thanked the fans for their feedback, which is an acknowledgment of sorts. For all we know, it could be considered down the track.

Although fans didn’t get everything they wanted, the new menu is a great addition to the game. Fingers crossed Niantic continues to add community-requested features in the future.