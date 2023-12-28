Pokemon Go community blown away by player’s collection of rare forms

While heading out into the world to catch Pokemon is the name of the game, this Pokemon Go collection is particularly impressive for one key reason.

Many Pokemon players dream of completing a living dex, including every single Pokemon, and every version of each of them. Still, while it’s tough in the mainline games like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, Pokemon Go is a completely different type of challenge.

Players must rush out into the world to catch those pesky Pokemon, and in Pokemon Go, many of the crafty creatures are only found in certain regions of the world. Yes, the actual, physical globe.

A trip round the world means you’ll meet some ‘mons, such as Kanghaskan in Australia, Tauros in North America, Tropius in Africa, and the rare Relicanth is parked over in New Zealand. That’s what makes this Pokemon Go collection so impressive.

Pokemon Go player completes the Vivillon collection

Pokemon Go player RyantheSithLord shared a post on Reddit displaying a complete collection of Vivillon, one of the trickiest Pokemon to find in all of Pokemon Go. Not because Vivillon or its pre-evolution Scatterbug are hard to find. Instead, it’s their many forms.

Whether you’re trying to grab Vivillon in Pokemon Go or in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, the butterfly Pokemon has different patterns on its wings based on different regions of the world.

In Pokemon Go specifically, players must trade gifts globally to find regional Scatterbug. Then, they must earn enough Scatterbug candy to evolve the small bug into the many, many, different Vivillon forms from around the world.

Plenty of other Reddit users are piling into the comments to congratulate the original post, with one commenting, “Now that’s dedication, congrats!” Another asks, “Man I want to do this how did you go about this?”

If you’re struggling to find friends to send and receive gifts, or to complete research tasks, be sure to follow our guide to learn How to make a new friend in Pokemon Go, and get filling that Vivillon collection today.