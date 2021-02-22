Logo
Hilarious Pokemon Go Snorlax glitch sabotages player’s challenge reward

Published: 22/Feb/2021 18:53

by Brent Koepp
Niantic / The Pokemon Company

Pokemon Go

A Pokemon Go player went viral after sharing their encounter with a bizarre Snorlax bug during the Kanto Celebration. The hilarious glitch had the giant ‘mon preventing the fan from collecting their reward.

Ever since its launch in 2016, Pokemon Go has had its fair share of technical hiccups. With millions of ‘mon caught every single day, it’s only inevitable that players will stumble upon the occasional bug every once in a while.

One Trainer went viral on February 21 after stumbling across a ridiculous glitch involving Snorlax’ giant behind. The fan’s video of the Gen I ‘mon blocking every Pokeball thrown had the community in stitches. 

Game Freak / The Pokemon Company
The giant Pokemon became the star of a viral Go bug.

Pokemon Go player encounters bizarre Snorlax bug

On February 21, Niantic celebrated the Pokemon series’ 25th anniversary with a free Kanto Celebration. The limited-time event had players catching popular monsters from Red & Green which released in Japan in 1996.

A player participating in the celebration found themselves stuck when a glitch prevented them from catching their Eevee reward. Go Trainer ‘eten123’ went viral after sharing the discovery on the r/TheSilphRoad subreddit.

The player uploaded a video which shows them clicking their reward, only to find a Snorlax sitting on top of the wild Eevee. They then throw multiple Poke Balls, only for each one of them to bounce off Snorlax’s butt.  “Do I need a Pokeflute before I can catch this Eevee?” the fan exclaimed, making a reference to the sleeping giant ‘mon in the main games.

Do I need a Pokeflute before I can catch this Eevee? from TheSilphRoad

The ridiculous glitch had the community doubled over with laughter. “Oh my poor Eevee,” a fan wrote. One player replied, “Love how you tried to throw it and even tried between the legs too.” Another jokingly exclaimed, “Damn boy he thicc.”

Screenshot of Pokemon go players reacting to Snorlax glitch.

Despite being a frustrating situation, one user actually thought it could be a great feature. “Not for nothing, that seems like a pretty fun bug that can be turned into a feature. Give us a Pokeflute and once in a blue moon Snorlax appears and you just have a mini-game tap challenge to play the flute,” they said.

Screenshot of Pokemon fan who thinks Snorlax glitch could be a feature in Go.

According to several players, this glitch isn’t actually new, and had been reported during the beta stages of Go. So it’s interesting to see the bug pop up again out of the blue years later.

While the Snorlax prevented the Trainer from claiming their reward, the comedic situation gave the community a laugh. It’s also oddly fitting given the giant ‘mon’s lore in the series.

Twitch Prime Gaming loot for FIFA 21 looks like it’ll be back at the end of January. After a long while of waiting, here’s what you can expect: including the type of pack, when you can claim, and more.

Last year, a number of free packs were made available to members of the game’s community on a month-by-month basis. Alongside their Division Rivals and FUT Champions rewards, these help gather a big squad of players which can be useful for either playing with, or alternatively for completing SBCs.

The more cards, the better. That’s a general rule for Ultimate Team.

A lot of players will have redeemed these in the past, so let’s take a look at what to expect in the future.

FIFA 21 van dijk and fabinhoSome big players can walk out of FUT packs, so anything free is a bonus for players.

FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards

On Monday, January 25 FIFA 21 rolled out the first Twitch Prime Gaming Pack of 20201, and obviously everyone was excited to grab it themselves since the site listing the rewards seemed to temporarily crash just after the announcement.

Thanks to images of the page before it went down we know that we’ll also be getting a Prime Gaming pack every month from now until May. No exact dates were listed, but it should arrive around the end of each month, as the current one has.

EA Sports/Twitch
The FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards to start off 2021.

What’s included in the FIFA 21 February Prime Gaming pack?

While we were expecting something similar to the FIFA 20 packs, the 21 versions seem to include one less Rare Gold Player, just in case you wanted to split hairs over the details. The FIFA 21 Twitch Prime packs, which were last handed out in August, included:

  • 1x 81+ OVR Player
  • 4x Rare Gold Players

While it’s not the most stunning pack, more players are always a good thing in FIFA. Plus, if you can get it for free with Twitch Prime, you wouldn’t turn it down. Maybe your pack luck might strike with it.

EA Sports
What’s included in the FIFA Twitch Prime Gaming Pack for FIFA 21.

How to claim FIFA 21 Twitch Prime Gaming rewards

When the FIFA 21 Twitch Prime rewards start rolling out, you’ll only need to do a few things to get them.

  1. Connect your Twitch account to an Amazon Prime account, on their website.
  2. Connect an EA SPORTS account to the Twitch account.
  3. Head over to the Twitch Prime crown on the top-right of the page.
  4. Claim the rewards from there.
  5. Load up FIFA 21 and select ‘Store’ on the Ultimate Team screen.
  6. Click ‘My Packs’ and your rewards should be delivered – ready to open!

If you get a Prime Gaming pack after they launch, be sure to tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with your opening ⁠— especially if you get something nice!